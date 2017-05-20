Register
11:00 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Venezuela: The Collapse of Chavismo?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 14 0 0

    The Hybrid War on Venezuela is intensifying as nearly 50 people have already been killed in the latest unrest, and the situation in the socialist state looks to be spiraling completely out of control.

    A demonstrator holds up a miniature copy of Venezuela's constitution in front of the nation's flag at a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 13, 2004.
    © AP Photo/
    Venezuela Opposition Leader Says His Passport Annulled to Block Trip to UN
    The South American country has been wracked by sporadic violence over the past couple of years ever since the death of former President Hugo Chavez, which emboldened the pro-Western opposition to seek the overthrow of his increasingly unpopular successor, Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela’s incumbent leader has been blamed for the systemic economic failings that have occurred during his tenure, though to be fair, not everything that’s unfolded is his fault. Chavez financed his populist agenda of socio-economic reform and generous state subsidies through heavy government spending, which suddenly became unmanageable in 2014 with the beginning of the oil price slump and was further exacerbated by the US’ economic warfare.

    Nowadays, what had once been the most promising country in all of Latin America is sadly the ‘sick man’ of the hemisphere, with chronic shortages of basic goods reportedly commonplace in many of Venezuela’s largest cities and crime skyrocketing beyond its already-high "ordinary’ levels. This dire state of affairs has only served to encourage more and more people to come out into the streets in opposition to the government, including previous supporters of the country’s Chavismo brand of socialism. The opposition rode a wave of anti-government discontent in December 2015 and now controls almost two-thirds of the parliament, though they’ve still struggled to implement their ‘soft’ regime change agenda due to strident resistance from the ruling party and its zealous supporters. The friction between these two camps occasionally spills over into street violence, the latest of which was triggered by the Supreme Court temporarily taking control of some legislative processes earlier this year.

    Despite the judiciary backtracking on its controversial actions, the anti-government unrest has only grown in the weeks since, and some of the “protesters” are now hurling bottles of feces at the police and even shooting at them with sniper rifles. What may have begun as a series of understandable demonstrations against worsening socio-economic conditions, brought about by systemic mismanagement and American interference has inarguably turned into a Color Revolution which is horrifyingly transforming into an Unconventional War of urban terrorism that threatens to turn Caracas into Kiev and lead to the total collapse of Chavismo.

    For this segment Andrew is joined by George Conyne, Professor of History at the University of Kent and Nino Pagliccia, Venezuelan author of "Cuba Solidarity in Canada — Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations" and a retired researcher from the University of British Columbia.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    social unrest, anti-government protests, opposition, demonstrations, Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chavez, Latin America, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok