Ransomware Rampage: Weapons of Cyber Destruction?

Roughly 220,000 computers mostly in Russia, China, India, and Ukraine were attacked by this virus, which froze users out of accessing their files until they paid a bitcoin ransom in order to get them back. Aside from being a costly inconvenience for the casual user, the "WannaCry" malware also infected some computers in the UK's National Health Service, which prevented staff from registering new patients and instead referring them to go elsewhere. Although there aren't any reports of people dying because of this, it's not hard to see how a large-scale ransomware attack against the NHS could conceivably throw the whole healthcare system into confusion and consequently lead to the deaths of innocent people.
Aside from that horrendous but conceivable possibility, there's also the fact that the Ransomware interfered with some of FedEx's operations, showing how a single virus can offset elements of global commerce. In today's increasingly globalized world, information-technology systems are playing a more important role than ever in running operations behind the scenes, and if they're disrupted by these sorts of attacks, then there's no telling how this could hit business on both ends of the chain and in turn negatively impact on the national, regional, or even the global economy depending on the circumstances. Along a similar tangent, cyber weapons could be disastrous for so-called "cashless societies" such as Sweden, India, and others which are phasing out hard currency and transitioning to digital payments, and it's unknown what scale of devastation they could wreak if they ever succeeded in indefinitely shutting down a country's payment system.
What made last week's shock attack truly scandalous, however, was that Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US' spy agencies of being responsible for what happened because it was they who originally crafted the cyber weapon which was employed. He was referring to the Vault 7 Wikileaks dump from earlier this year which revealed that the NSA was employing a tool that it called "Eternal Blue." This claim was also echoed, albeit not as directly, by Microsoft too, which blamed governments for not disclosing security vulnerabilities in the company's software. More and more, it’s beginning to look like the latest events were really just another long-delayed but the inevitable case of blowback, or in other words, the unintended consequence of a covert operation.
To discuss this in more detail we are joined by Matthew Hickey, сo-founder of My Hacker House and Julio Cesar Fort, co-founder of the cybersecurity consultancy firm Blaze Information Security.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)