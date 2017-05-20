Register
11:00 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Trump Trip: Holy Pilgrimage or Unipolar Power Play?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 17 0 0

    US President Trump departs on a visit to the religious centers of Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Vatican next week on his way to the upcoming NATO and G7 meetings.

    US President Donald Trump waves as he steps out of Air Force One during his arrival at JFK International airport in New York, May 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump's First Foreign Tour: A Political Show or Realpolitik?
    Some, however, are questioning whether this segment of the trip is less about building interfaith harmony and more about advancing the US' geopolitical interests. Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on 19 May and then will visit Israel on the 22nd. Afterward, he'll leave for the Vatican on the 24th before going to Brussels and Sicily for the NATO and G7 Summits on the 25th and 26th, respectively. While the second part of his trip is obviously much more evidently influential than the first one, it's still important not to overlook the reasons – both real and perceived – behind why he's going to those three aforementioned destinations first.

    There's a prevailing narrative across the world, especially in the West, that Samuel Huntington's so-called "Clash of Civilizations" is a powerful factor influencing International Relations nowadays, so in this context it's highly symbolic that Trump is visiting some of the most well-known – but not exclusive – centers of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. This is expected to send an even more powerful message than when Obama went to Egypt right after his election and gave his famous speech in Cairo. What Trump wants to demonstrate is that the US is capable of bringing all three of the world's main religions together under its leadership, ostensibly in order to collectively fight against terrorism.

    On the other hand, however, Saudi Arabia and Israel are the US' chief Mideast allies, and all three are equally opposed to Iran, so Trump might have some ulterior motives in paying those two his first overseas visit. In addition, Trump's travels to Saudi Arabia will see him participate in an international Islamic summit attended by the Kingdom's allies, though of course noticeably excluding Iran, which might send off a sectarian signal. There's no such sectarianism that can be identified in Trump's trip to Israel, though what he says and does while there might make or break any prospects that he'll be able to broker peace with the Palestinians. Lastly, the visit to the Vatican is very important for Trump's base because they see it as the American President proudly standing up for Christianity abroad, something which he promised he would do during the campaign.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Don DeBar, host of a syndicated daily radio newscast CPR News, and Sarah Abed, independent journalist and political commentator.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    NATO, G7, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok