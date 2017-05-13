Register
12:12 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Michael Flynn Scandal: Why Won't It Go Away?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 1910

    The lingering brouhaha over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's relationship with Russia received a second life after former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified in Congress.

    In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, then-Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    White House Confirms Obama Warned Trump About General Flynn
    She swore under oath that she warned Trump early on that Flynn was supposedly lying about his conversation with the Russian Ambassador and that Moscow was allegedly aware of this, therefore making one of the US’ top security experts theoretically vulnerable to blackmail. Around the same time as her statement, former President Barack Obama also came out to say that he too warned Trump about Flynn. The Mainstream Media narrative has now feverishly obsessed over why Trump hired Flynn in the first place, and not only that, but why he didn’t fire him right away after Yates’ urgent warning.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer earlier dismissed Obama’s warning by asking why the then-sitting President didn’t revoke Flynn’s security clearance if he was genuinely concerned that there was a potential problem. Spicer’s comment alluded to what many Trump supporters have said about Obama’s statement, and it’s that it was politically motivated because the Commander in Chief had fired Flynn two years ago, and the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency had become an embarrassing liability for the “deep state” after publicly criticizing the former administration for not doing more to stop the birth and spread of Daesh. As for why Trump waited a while on whether to fire Flynn or not, he wanted the internal investigation to conclude before he made a decision. When it was time to do so, Trump accepted that Flynn did nothing illegal, but took issue with how he misled Vice President Pence, whether deliberately or not.

    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen
    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Trump Slams Yates Hearing: Nothing But Old, Fake News!
    There are several competing, though not mutually exclusive explanations, for why the Flynn scandal is once again returning to the limelight. One idea posits that the “deep state” wants to pressure Trump against any prospective anti-terrorist cooperation with Russia and ruin the chances for a meeting between him and President Putin, thereby destroying his “New Détente” plans. Another theory argues that certain forces want to press Trump to give more concessions to his political opponents in exchange for relief from this scandal. And finally, the most dramatic explanation is that Trump’s enemies are setting him up for an impeachment trial sometime down the line on the speculated basis that his Flynn-related dealings either broke the law or were ethically wrong.

    Andrew is joined by Chris Shipler, American political commentator, and Brad Blankenship, political commentator and contributor at Al-Masdar News.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    scandal, Sally Yates, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok