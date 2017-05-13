Register
10:42 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Iranian Elections: Democracy in the Islamic Republic

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 11 0 0

    Iranians go to the polls next week in deciding whether to allow incumbent President Rouhani to continue for another term or to replace the reformist leader with a principlist figure.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Rouhani Joins Iran's Presidential Race, Ahmadinejad Out
    The country roughly has two competing political factions – the reformists, or “moderates” as they’re more commonly known as in the West — and the principalists, or “conservatives”. Rouhani falls into the first camp and is seen as being more comparatively “Western-friendly” than the principalists, the most famous of which is former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. This time that political bloc will be represented by Ebrahim Raisi, who has quickly climbed in the polls and poses a very real threat to Rouhani’s hopes for a second term.

    Voters, and part of the Iranian establishment are dissatisfied with the results of the incumbent’s historic nuclear deal with the West, criticizing it for not doing more to alleviate international pressure on Iran. They also point to the US’ newfound aggression against the Islamic Republic ever since the inauguration of President Trump, and some voices believe that a more “hardline” leadership is necessary for Iran in order to defend against the next four-to-eight years of Trump’s Administration. On the other hand, Rouhani’s supporters are reminding the public of just how historic of an achievement it was that the nuclear deal was signed in the first place, and they promise that there will eventually be more tangible benefits to be had. Moreover, outside observers note that the Ayatollah and the country’s military-security echelons already exercise a lot of influence over Iran’s foreign policies, so it might be a moot point in this regard whether a reformist or principlist wins.

    Tehran
    © Flickr/ Ninara
    Moment of Choice: What to Expect From Iranian Presidential Election
    That’s a matter of debate, to be sure, but it’s precisely why the upcoming election is so important for Iran from an international standpoint. The Islamic Republic is locked in a regional proxy war with Saudi Arabia which stretches all across the Mideast, and Tehran is depending on a favorable perception abroad to attract investments in the post-sanctions environment. It shouldn’t be forgotten, however, that domestic issues usually prevail over all others in any election, and that next week’s winner might be decided less by voters’ concerns about the US and Saudi Arabia and more about whether the ever-growing youth population trusts Rouhani enough to deliver on his promised economic dividends from the nuclear deal.

    We are happy to welcome to our program Nader Talebzadeh, Iranian journalist, TV host, documentary and feature filmmaker. Later on Navid Nasr, independent geopolitical analyst (based out of Zagreb) stops by to share his view.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Iranian Presidential Election 2017, Ebrahim Raisi, Hassan Rouhani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok