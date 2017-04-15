North Korea: The Next 'Surgical Strike'?

Pressure has been building up against Pyongyang ever since its young leader Kim Jong Un obnoxiously continued with his provocative nuclear and missile tests in complete contravention of the UN Security Council, even ranking his country's historic Chinese partner. Trump had earlier pledged to "get tough" on North Korea and has already deployed the THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea in an effort to supposedly counteract any potential threats, though this has been met with very loud opposition from China and Russia which both claim that it sets a dangerous precedent for undercutting their nuclear second-strike capabilities.
Nevertheless, most serious analysts didn't think that Trump would ever consider striking nuclear-armed North Korea because it was widely presumed that Pyongyang would overreact by retaliating against the tens of thousands of American troops stationed in South Korea and Japan and thus spark a nuclear exchange.
That all changed, however, when Trump ordered the cruise missile strike against Syria, in spite of the Russian military presence inside the country. Moscow's military mandate strictly deals only with anti-terrorist operations, not protecting Syria's armed forces, but Trump's attack was still perceived all across the world as a brazen act of brinksmanship designed to heighten the stakes in the New Cold War. It might not be a coincidence, then, that the naval strike group headed for North Korea shortly thereafter, keeping in mind as well that Trump had just recently concluded his first meeting with Chinese President Xi. Just as the US seems to be putting extra pressure on Russia in Syria, it might also seek to do the same – or at least craft the perception of doing so – towards China in North Korea.
At this point, not a single person knows with any degree of certainty what's really on Trump's mind and what he intends to do, though three potentially interconnected theories prevail at this moment: that he's certifiably crazy, he "cut a deal" with the neoconservative "deep state," and/or he's cleverly applying Nixon's "Madman Theory" to continually keep his foreign adversaries on edge and guessing his next move.
In this episode of Trendstorm we spoke to Hazel Smith, who is Professorial Research Associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.
Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)