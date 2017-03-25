Register
11:32 GMT +325 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    T. Rex: To Russia With…?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 4310

    New US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is planning his first-ever trip to Moscow next month, though nobody is quite sure what it’ll entail, nor what sort of message he’ll bring.

    President Trump’s policy towards Russia, far from being the confidently friendly one that he promised on the campaign trail, has fallen victim to the beast of American domestic politics, with witch hunt hearings going on at Capitol Hill right now and feverish “deep state” slandering that America’s new leader is a ‘Russian puppet’. This ridiculous media circus has created a hostile environment which is hampering Trump’s promised approach towards Russia, so it remains doubtful whether he’ll even be ‘allowed’ to act as pragmatically towards President Putin as he initially hoped.

    In fact, the Trump Administration’s rhetoric towards Russia has already been very mixed and unpredictable, with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley slamming Moscow for its reunification with Crimea and the Pentagon planning to hold a massive anti-Daesh conference conspicuously without the participation of Russia. These examples fly in the face of everything that Trump said on the campaign trail and could be interpreted as passively hostile acts against Russia. On the other hand, it can be argued that Trump “has to do this” in order to “deflect” the “deep state’s” witch hunt against him and his team, thereby buying them more time and breathing space to recover these lost policies and initiate them at a better and more domestically convenient time. Whichever possible explanation one believes, the reality is that there isn’t any consensus on what to expect during Tillerson’s upcoming trip to Moscow, and that’s a problem.

    Trump inherited a host of geopolitical messes from his predecessor, including the wars in Ukraine and Syria, which would ideally require some form of pragmatic cooperation and agreement between the US and Russia in order to finally resolve. There are also two other issues which Trump is responsible for provoking, and those are the return of American tensions with Iran and North Korea, where, again, Russian diplomatic intervention could come in handy by helping all sides calm down and encouraging cooler heads to prevail. There’s no escaping the fact that Russian-American cooperation is pivotal in peacefully dealing with these Eurasian hot spots, and it’ll become clearer whether the US intends to work with Russia in these areas or not during the upcoming visit of enigmatic statesman Tillerson to Moscow.

    Zoya Conover, political commentator from the US state of Georgia, and Luis Lazaro Tijerina, military science historian and theorist, stopped by to share their views with us.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok