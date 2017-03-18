North Korea: America's Next Drone War?

The US suddenly deployed its Grey Eagle attack drones to South Korea in its latest saber-rattling against the North, prompting fears that Trump might be considering a strike on the nuclear-armed country.
The background to this escalating crisis is North Korea’s latest missile tests a few weeks ago, which prompted the US to speed up its shipment of the THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea in response. Pyongyang maintains that it has a sovereign right to missile and nuclear tests, and observers have noted that these have lately been timed to coincide with joint US-South Korean military drills and other such moves that the North perceives as provocations. On the other hand, Seoul says that the North is a threat which must be countered, hence the THAAD deployment and never-ending cycle of security dilemmas.
New US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also embarked on a three-country tour of Asia to Japan, South Korea, and China, with the Korean Crisis obviously figuring high on the speculated agenda. This needs to be kept in mind when analyzing the US’ military moves in Northeast Asia in order to discern what’s intended for long-term deployment and what might be negotiated out of the theater as part of any prospective compromise. It’s in view of this perspective that the US’ drone dispatch to the Korean Peninsula must be analyzed.
The US has gained a reputation ever since 9/11 for liberally ordering drone strike assassinations against high-value targets, though never before has one been located in a nuclear-armed nation. Whether by coincidence or not, the drone deployment coincided with a Wall Street Journal report that Trump might even removing himself from the decision-making process by giving the CIA an essential blank check to conduct drone strikes whenever and wherever it sees fit, though this hasn’t been confirmed by the White House. How it figures into the bigger picture, however, is the drones themselves – to say nothing of the Wall Street Journal’s unconfirmed report – dramatically spike the risk that the Grey Eagles aren’t just for show, and might in fact be used in low-intensity surgical strikes against North Korea, whether ordered by Trump himself or carried out by the “deep state” possibly even behind his back.
Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, Malaysian political commentator, and Dr Ei Sun OH, Senior Fellow at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, commented on the topic.
Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)