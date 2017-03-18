Treaty of Rome Turns 60: Is It Still Relevant?

The run-up to this historic event has been filled with intra-organizational controversy over European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's proposal for a so-called "two-speed" EU, which would see the original Western European core members integrate more closely and at a faster rate than the Eastern European peripheral newcomers. Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia have already voiced their loud opposition to what appears to be the institutional segregation of the supposedly inclusive bloc’s members, while Juncker's Western surrogates hail his suggestion as the only feasible way to keep the EU together in the post-Brexit age of New Populism and rising "Euroskepticism."
These developments cast a heavy shadow over what just a few years ago could have been assumed to be a joyous celebration marking a milestone anniversary, but the EU's 60th year of existence sees the bloc facing a series of what might turn out to be existential crises. Brexit and the widespread grassroots opposition to Brussels which has been spreading over the continent like wildfire over the past couple of years are the most immediate challenges to the European project, as they could lead to even more uncontrollable centrifugal forces coming to power and tearing the organization up from within. Adding fuel the populist fire is the Immigrant Crisis which has exploded over the last two years, and which has already fed into the rise of nationalist, right-wing, and even fascist-xenophobic elements which are eager to fight in what they perceive to be an imminent "Clash of Civilizations."
Rounding up the list of crises are the external ones concerning the bloc's foreign relations, particularly with Russia, Turkey, and the US. Brussels was pressured by Washington to sanction Moscow during the opening stages of the Ukrainian Crisis, while its ties with an Islamifying and independently inclined Ankara have markedly deteriorated in the past year. Lastly, conservative champion Donald Trump and his chief advisor Stephen Bannon seem determined to dismantle the EU due to their ideological opposition to its policies. Confronted with such a combination of simultaneous crises, the EU’s definitely going to have a lot to decide upon during its upcoming historic gathering.
Stevan Gajić, Institute of European Studies in Belgrade and Enrique R. Acedo, geopolitical observer and writer for Katehon stopped by to discuss the issue.
Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)