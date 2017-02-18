Register
11:01 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Afghanistan: Is Moscow the Key to Peace?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 4510

    The six-party talks that took place in Moscow this week represented an unprecedentedly broad and uniquely multipolar approach to resolving the long-running War on Afghanistan.

    This is the first time that Russia, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and India all got together in trying to hash out a solution to the conflict. While some observers scoffed at the large amount of independent players invited to the consultations and questioned whether anything could come out of such a meeting, others applauded the initiative for gathering all of the most relevant Eurasian stakeholders in one place and breathing new life into what’s bound to be a prolonged political process. One of the most interesting ideas that had been floated prior to the Moscow Summit was de-facto recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political actor and an indispensable on-the-ground force in fighting Daesh, though this hasn’t been without its share of wild Mainstream Media speculation and fear mongering.

    US media outlets started fanning the flames of hysteria at the end of last year by alleging that Russia had somehow decided to “ally” itself with the Taliban, deliberately misconstruing and incompletely reporting the words of Russian special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov who confirmed that there was low-level contact between the two and had extolled the group’s present anti-Daesh function. The Western-produced fake news at the time was meant to coincide with an earlier Moscow Summit at the end of December between Russia, China, and Pakistan, which paved the way for the latest six-party meeting that just took place. The visible trend that’s been recently emerging is that the Tripartite Partnership between Moscow, Beijing, and Islamabad is expanding its conflict resolution functions to incorporate Tehran and New Delhi, two important countries which also have a deep-seated interest in Afghanistan.

    Noticeably, however, the US was excluded from both formats, showing that despite its prolonged military presence in the country, there doesn’t seem to be much enthusiasm in bringing it onboard this incipient process at this very moment. That’s not to say that the US won’t have a seat at the conference table sometime in the future, but just that right now, this is a Eurasian-owned framework which hopes to overcome the prior stalemates that occurred every time the US organized such talks and hopefully lead to a positive breakthrough this time around.

    Imdad Hussain, journalist specializing on foreign affairs, issues of terrorism, and Afghanistan, and Tayyab Baloch, Islamabad-based writer at Katehon, and reporter at Abb Takk TV, commented on the issue.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    War on Afghanistan, India, Afghanistan, Iran, China, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok