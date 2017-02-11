Donbass: Deal-Breaker for the New Détente?

Prior to the latest wave of hostilities, which has included Kiev’s shelling of civilians and the assassination of rebel leaders, most analysts agreed that Russia and the US were on the verge of cautiously re-engaging with one another in brainstorming spheres of pragmatic cooperation all across the world. While it’s still very possible for that they might work together to fight Daesh in the Mideast, the upsurge of violence in Donbass has the chance of diminishing the prospects that they might end up seeing eye-to-eye in Europe. To recall, the New Cold War was triggered by the US-backed EuroMaidan coup and spree of urban terrorism in Ukraine, which preceded the historic reunification of Crimea with Russia. The epicenter of European geopolitical dynamics has inarguably been Ukraine for the past couple of years, so it’s no real surprise that it’s returning to its recent role.
What’s most disturbing, however, is that Russia and the US obviously support different sides in the War on Donbass, with Moscow being favorable to the rebels while Washington has provided open military support for Kiev. There are unconfirmed rumors that Trump’s position towards Poroshenko will be different than his predecessor’s, though that still remains to be seen. Even so, some analysts believe that Kiev is trying to “test” Washington by provoking the War on Donbass in order to pressure Trump to align with his predecessor’s policies and blindly throw his weight behind Poroshenko. If he does that, then it might complicate Russian-US efforts to seal a sought-after deal for a New Détente to the New Cold War, which is why some people are fearful that Kiev has laid a trap for the US through its latest aggression against Donbass.
Trump is obviously under a lot of heat for his ambitious approach to Russia, and the temperature keeps increasing as more Congressional members call on him to take additional steps to “support” Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, is wary of any expanded American warfighting effort in the country, whether through the export of US weapons to the warzone or whatever else the neoconservatives might be conspiring.
Andrew Korybko is joined by Miquel Puertas, lecturer and blogger from Barcelona working at Donetsk National Technical University, and Adam Garrie, writer at The Duran.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)