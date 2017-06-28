Ending Interstate Crosscheck; What's Next for Trumpcare

— Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI, 2nd District)

Article: "The GOP's Stealth War Against Voters" (Interstate Crosscheck) by Greg Palast, August 24, 2016.

Video: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy.

Site: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy.

Article: "Senate healthcare bill would cut insurance for 22 million Americans, CBO says" by Ben Jacobs and Sabrina Siddiqui.

Article: "NBC News/WSJ Poll: Public Overwhelmingly Disapproves of House Health Care Bill" by Mark Murray.

Article: "Fewer than one in five Americans approves of Trumpcare, poll finds" by Laura Clawson.

Article: "Republicans Die A Death of 1,000 Obamacare Lies As Just 12% Support GOP Healthcare Bill" by Jason Easley.

Article: "Sen. Susan Collins Comes Out Against Health Care Bill" by Nick Visser.

Article: "US Backed YPG Kurds Are Ethnically Cleansing Arabs From Raqqa, and the World Is Silent" by Andrew Korybko.

Article: "White Helmets member caught on camera disposing of Syrian soldiers' mutilated bodies (GRAPHIC VIDEO)".

Article: "Fact Sheet: Title IV-E Child Welfare Training Program" by NASW.

Article: "Four GOP senators oppose Senate health-care measure in its current form" by Sean Sullivan, Juliet Eilperin and Kelsey Snell.

Article: "Farm family leaves for Mexico amid questions over immigration crackdown" by Alexandra Hall.

Article: "Congressman Launches Petition To Stop Deportation Of 9/11 Cleanup Worker" by Igor Bobic.

Article: "Wisconsin Assembly joins calls for constitutional convention to tackle debt" by Fredreka Schouten.

Article: "Right-Wing Billionaires Have a Project to Rewrite Our Constitution, and They Are Shockingly Close to Pulling It Off" by Thom Hartmann.

Book: The Strip & Flip Disaster of America's Stolen Elections: Updated "Trump" Edition of Strip & Flip Selection of 2016 by Robert J. Fitrakis, Harvey Wasserman.

Article: "Comprehensive Legislation Would Safeguard Future Elections from Cyber-Attacks" by Reps. Mark Pocan, Keith Ellison, and Hank Johnson. Securing America's Future Elections (SAFE) Act.

Article: "HR 676 press conf: Conyers announces Medicare for all has 111 co-sponsors, 58% of Democratic caucus." by subir.

Bill: "H.R.676 — Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act" by John Conyers.

Article: "The Do's and Don'ts of Rental Application Fees".

Article: "Stonewall riots", June 28, 1969 by Wikipedia.

Law: "Voting Rights Act of 1965".

Article: "Supreme Court Invalidates Key Part of Voting Rights Act" by Adam Liptak, June 25, 2013.

