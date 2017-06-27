GOP Has Their Panties in a Wad Over Planned Parenthood

Register
    On today's episode, among other things Thom speaks with guest Austin Petersen (2016 Libertarian Candidate for President) about religious schools getting indirect support from state governments and whether or not that violates separation of church and state.

    Austin Petersen, Former Libertarian Candidate for President

     

    Article: "What a SCOTUS decision over a church playground means for religious freedom in America" by Tara Isabella Burton.

    Article: "GOP Donors Threaten Congress: No Tax Cuts, No Money" by Red Painter.

    Article: "Supreme Court Weakens Wall Between Church and State" by Noah Feldman.

    Article: "14th Amendment, July 9, 1868 (citizenship, representatives, public debt)

    Article: "First Amendment to the United States Constitution"

    Law: "Civil Rights Act of 1964" by Wikipedia.

    Site: Trumpcare Toolkit.

    Article: "Senate healthcare bill would cut insurance for 22 million Americans, CBO says" by Ben Jacobs and Sabrina Siddiqui.

    Report: "H.R. 1628, Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017" by CBO.

    Tweet: "WOW. CBO: Premiums for a 64-year old with middle income go from $6,800 under ACA to $20,500 under BCRA!" by Topher Spiro.

    Article: "Kellyanne Conway says people who lose Medicaid should just find better jobs" by Aaron Rupar.

    Article: "Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990" by Wikipedia.

    Article: "Veterans of Foreign Wars" by Wikipedia.

    Article: "Sen. Johnson: Health Care Freedom Saved My Daughter's Life — Obamacare Will 'Lead to Rationing'" by Matt Cover, March 28, 2012.

    Book: Democracy In Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean.

    Video: President Obama Roasts Donald Trump At White House Correspondents' Dinner! (2011).

    Article: "Democratic Platform 2016".

    Case: "Brown v. Board Of Education", 1954 (Segregation in public schools) (overturned Plessy v. Ferguson).

    Article: "America is an oligarchy, not a democracy or republic, university study finds" by Cheryl K. Chumley.

     

    You can find Thom's previous editions here. And tune in to radio Sputnik three hours a day, five days a week, at 5 pm GMT.

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Religion, Church, Medicaid, Trumpcare, GOP, Planned Parenthood, United States
