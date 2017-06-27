The New GOP Age Tax

— Ben Wikler, MoveOn.org
Article: "'This Is Not a Drill': Less Than One Week to Defeat 'Barbaric' Trumpcare Bill" by Common Dreams.
Event: Jun 27 2pm, Capitol, DC: "The People's Filibuster to Stop Trumpcare: Day One".
Event: Jun 28 8am, Capitol, DC: "The People's Filibuster to Stop Trumpcare: Day Two".
Event: Jun 28 5pm, Capitol, DC: "Linking Together to Save our Care".
Event: Jun 28 3pm, Capitol, DC: "The People's Filibuster to Stop Trumpcare: Day Three".
Article: "CBO: Republican health care bill raises premiums for older, poor Americans by more than 750%" by German Lopez.
Article: "A Simple Guide To The GOP Health Care Bills" by Alissa Scheller, Jeffrey Young.
Article: "Obamacare v Republican plan compared" by Anthony Zurcher.
Article: "Murphy Calls On Cbo To Analyze Removal Of Individual Mandate & Devastating Cuts To Medicaid Coverage Beyond 10-year Budget Window" by Senator Chris Murphy.
Site: Planned Parenthood.
Site: Indivisible.
Site: Our Revolution
Article: "California Single-Payer Health Bill Shelved For Remainder Of Year" by Annie Lloyd.
Article: "Replacing Obamacare is a make-or-break moment for Republicans" by Hugh Hewitt.
Article: "The Senate's three big lies about health care" by E.J. Dionne Jr.
Article: "Koch Brothers' Groups Criticize GOP Senate Health Care Bill For Not Being Conservative Enough" by Marina Fang.
Article: "Mitch McConnell Refused to Meet With Group That Funded His Polio Recovery" by Jesse Hicks.
Tweet: "1990 Roger Ailes ad for Sen. McConnell. Parents "almost went broke." when Mitch had polio, so he fights for "decent, affordable health care"" by Jeff Nichols.
Article: "California Democratic Party Chair Race Rigged With Ineligible Votes" by Michael Sainato.
Article: "Planned Parenthood Supports Shelving Single-Payer (Again)" by Andre Roberge.
Article: "Charles Kushner" by Wikipedia.
Site: Free Speech TV
Site: Frontline.
Site: C-SPAN.
Videos: Real Time with Bill Maher.
Site: National Geographic.
Article: "Hyde Amendment" by Wikipedia.
