14:41 GMT +327 June 2017
    Thom Hartmann Program

    The New GOP Age Tax

    Thom Hartmann Program
    Thom Hartmann
    On today's show, Thom talks with guest Ben Wikler (Washington Director - MoveOn.org) about the dreadful details of the Senate's version of the predatory "Trumpcare" bill, and how people can activate to stop it before it's passed.

    — Ben Wikler, MoveOn.org

    Article: "'This Is Not a Drill': Less Than One Week to Defeat 'Barbaric' Trumpcare Bill" by Common Dreams.

    Event: Jun 27 2pm, Capitol, DC: "The People's Filibuster to Stop Trumpcare: Day One".

    Event: Jun 28 8am, Capitol, DC: "The People's Filibuster to Stop Trumpcare: Day Two".

    Event: Jun 28 5pm, Capitol, DC: "Linking Together to Save our Care".

    Event: Jun 28 3pm, Capitol, DC: "The People's Filibuster to Stop Trumpcare: Day Three".

    Article: "CBO: Republican health care bill raises premiums for older, poor Americans by more than 750%" by German Lopez.

    Article: "A Simple Guide To The GOP Health Care Bills" by Alissa Scheller, Jeffrey Young.

    Article: "Obamacare v Republican plan compared" by Anthony Zurcher.

    Article: "Murphy Calls On Cbo To Analyze Removal Of Individual Mandate & Devastating Cuts To Medicaid Coverage Beyond 10-year Budget Window" by Senator Chris Murphy.

    Site: Planned Parenthood.

    Site: Indivisible.

    Site: Our Revolution

    Article: "California Single-Payer Health Bill Shelved For Remainder Of Year" by Annie Lloyd.

    Article: "Replacing Obamacare is a make-or-break moment for Republicans" by Hugh Hewitt.

    Article: "The Senate's three big lies about health care" by E.J. Dionne Jr.

    Article: "Koch Brothers' Groups Criticize GOP Senate Health Care Bill For Not Being Conservative Enough" by Marina Fang.

    Article: "Mitch McConnell Refused to Meet With Group That Funded His Polio Recovery" by Jesse Hicks.

    Tweet: "1990 Roger Ailes ad for Sen. McConnell. Parents "almost went broke." when Mitch had polio, so he fights for "decent, affordable health care"" by Jeff Nichols.

    Article: "California Democratic Party Chair Race Rigged With Ineligible Votes" by Michael Sainato.

    Article: "Planned Parenthood Supports Shelving Single-Payer (Again)" by Andre Roberge.

    Article: "Charles Kushner" by Wikipedia.

    Site: Free Speech TV

    Site: Frontline.

    Site: C-SPAN.

    Videos: Real Time with Bill Maher.

    Site: National Geographic.

    Article: "Hyde Amendment" by Wikipedia.

    You can find Thom's previous editions here. And tune in to radio Sputnik three hours a day, five days a week, at 5 pm GMT.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    healthcare, Trumpcare, GOP, Donald Trump, United States
