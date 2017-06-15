The Connection Between Misogyny & Mass Murder

Tweet: "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history — led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA" by Donald J. Trump.

Article: "After 152 Mass Shootings In 2017, It Took An Attack On Congress To Get Our Attention" by Nick Wing.

Article: "Misogyny And Mass Murder, Paired Yet Again" by Zach Schonfeld.

Article: "The Virginia mass shooter has a history of violence against women allegations" by Casey Quinlan.

Article: "Why Trump is really angry: Mueller is following the money" by Mark Sumner.

Article: "Men Going Their Own Way" by Wikipedia.

You can find Thom's previous editions here. And tune in to radio Sputnik three hours a day, five days a week, at 5 pm GMT.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!