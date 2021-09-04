Weekly News Roundup; Tens of Millions in US Face Loss of Jobless Benefits and Eviction

The US media loved and protected Joe Biden until he decided to withdraw from Afghanistan. Now they want his job.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. President Biden's chief of staff says that the US may never recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Also, we discuss Daesh-K* (ISIS-K), China's overtures to Cuba, and Kamala Harris in Southeast Asia.

Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy At Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. 7.5 million people have lost their unemployment benefits and the Supreme Court has stopped the eviction moratorium. Meanwhile, the US Congress is working to increase the military budget by at least 25 billion dollars.

Ashley Shelton, founder, president and CEO of the Power Coalition, a non-partisan coalition of base-building community organizations committed to empowering people through voting, civic engagement and policy changes, and Morgan Shannon, director of strategic partnerships at the Power Coalition, join us to discuss climate change. The US is facing extreme weather once again as New York has been hit by two major storms and Hurricane Ida has ravaged the nation from Southwest to Northeast. Meanwhile, forest fires continue in California, and more severe storms are incubating in the Atlantic.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, come together to discuss important news stories for the week. Sirhan Sirhan, the man who was convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy, may soon be released from prison. Also, a former prosecutor is charged in connection with biased acts in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, millions of Americans face an economic disaster, and hate crimes are on the rise.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to talk politics. Congress is out to increase the US military budget as poor Americans face an eviction apocalypse. Also, we discuss the Afghan drone strike that killed a family of 10, Julian Assange, Kamala Harris, and the US media's u-turn on Joe Biden.

*The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organizations banned in Russia

