12:01 GMT03 September 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Meets Zelensky in Washington; Post 9/11 Wars Cost $8 Trillion

    The Critical Hour
    Ukrainian President Zelensky met with Joe Biden in DC and was promised additional military assistance, but given no guarantees for a NATO membership.

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky met with Joe Biden in DC and was promised additional military assistance. Biden also made hollow promises regarding Nord Stream-2, but held back from ensuring the Eastern European nation a NATO membership and crossing Russia's red line.

    Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that he was unsure if the US will ever recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Also, a top general said that the US may coordinate with the Taliban to battle Daesh-K (ISIS-K).

    Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the US media. Our guest joins us to discuss the Western media's love affair with Joe Biden that washed ashore when he decided to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Also, we discuss Gareth Porter's Consortium News article about the corporate media's fealty to the permanent war state.

    Teresa Lundy, principal of TML Communications, a leading minority public relations, communications and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, joins us to discuss the Texas abortion law. The US Supreme Court has refused to block Texas's restrictive abortion law. Also, President Biden stated that he believes the law blatantly violates the Constitution. Is Roe v. Wade on the chopping block?

    Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, joins us to discuss US military spending. A recent evaluation of military spending post-9/11 puts the cost of the so-called "War on Terror" at over 8 trillion dollars. Also, Alan Macleod's Mintpress News article reviews new documents and testimonies about the profligate spending in Afghanistan.

    Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Palestinian children have recently faced horrific abuses, including stoning and car-ramming from Jewish settlers in Masafer Yatta. Also, Presidents Biden and Bennett reportedly renewed an agreement on Israel's covert nuclear program.

    John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the January 6th investigation. There are new controversies over the congressional investigation of the January 6th protests, as a House committee asks telecom companies to retain phone records related to the event. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R- CA) has threatened action against companies that comply with the request.

    Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, joins us to discuss Haiti. The American Red Cross is working to raise money for the Haiti earthquake, but their performance after the tragedy of 2010 has critics urging people to avoid the organization.

