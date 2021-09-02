Biden Pledges More Money for Ukraine; More Drone Strikes in Afghanistan

President Biden has given top military commanders authority to carry out more drone strikes in Afghanistan despite the killing of multiple civilians in a recent missile attack.

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. President Biden has declared that the occupation of Afghanistan is over and is defending the occupation efforts. Also, the UN is saying that Afghanistan is in desperate economic straits as the US seems poised to institute economic sanctions and make the situation worse.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian President is set to meet with President Biden shortly, and is rumored to be asking for tens of billions of dollars. Also, President Biden has stated that he is planning to send 60 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Many of the neocons who supported the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan are now looking to Ethiopia for their next military adventure. The Ethiopian conflict is largely unknown to the American people, and observers are expecting an onslaught of pro-war humanitarian intervention propaganda in the coming weeks and months.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran is addressing the fuel shortage in Lebanon by coordinating fuel shipments with its allies in the struggling nation. Also, we discuss the outcome of the US exit from Afghanistan through the lens of Iranian geostrategic concerns.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss the "War on Terror." The US War on Terror has resulted in the death and displacement of millions of civilians worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Despite the calamitous results of the Afghanistan occupation, observers are expecting the violent money laundering operation to continue.

Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Many powerful corporate groups are working to kill parts of the Democrats' 3.5 trillion dollar budget package. The coalition includes the usual suspects of drug manufacturers, big banks, tech titans, major retailers and oil-and-gas giants.

Dr. Jean Eddy Saint Paul, professor of sociology and former founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York, joins us to discuss Haiti. Our guest joins us to discuss the history of the brutal colonial interference in Haiti's domestic affairs by the US. The US continues to treat the beleaguered island nation as second-class human beings, and refuses to allow them the opportunity for political independence.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss drone warfare. President Biden has given top military commanders authority to carry out more drone strikes in Afghanistan despite the killing of multiple civilians in a recent missile attack. Also, multiple groups are coming together to ask President Biden to stop the drone attacks.

