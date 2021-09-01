US Completes Afghanistan Withdrawal; Bipartisan Support for Increased War Budget

The last US plane took off from Kabul Airport one minute before midnight on August 30th as the end of the Afghanistan occupation was completed.

Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The last US plane took off from Kabul Airport one minute before midnight on August 30th as the end of the Afghanistan occupation was completed. Also, one of the last military attacks by the US apparently wiped out a family of 9 people representing the violence and futility of the entire occupation.

Quardricos Driskell, federal lobbyist and professor of politics with George Washington University, joins us to discuss Hurricane Ida. Category four Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana coast, causing mass destruction and widespread power outages. Our guest discusses the effects of climate change on the strength of the storm, and describes a potentially bleak future with bigger and stronger storms and frightening weather-related disasters.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss the US military budget. Despite enormous economic challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and endemic problems within the neoliberal economic model, the bipartisan war machine on Capitol Hill is pushing for increasing the military budget.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Senior US officials continue to hype the threat posed by China, claiming that the Asian economic giant will soon pass Russia as a nuclear power. Also, China demands that foreign vessels report before entering its territorial waters.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange accurately warned that the goal in Afghanistan was endless war rather than a successful war. Also, the takedown of Assange is presenting a danger to all US journalists.

Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US media's portrayal of the Alex Saab case shows that Western media casually accepts the worldwide atrocities of the empire.

Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, joins us to discuss hate crimes. Hate crimes against Blacks and Asians are on the rise according to the FBI.

Barrington Salmon, activist and journalist for 37 years, currently working as a correspondent for Black Press USA, The Final Call newspaper, The Washington Informer and Sputnik News, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. A Washington Examiner article suggests that Kamala Harris is working on invoking the 25th amendment and "seize power." Also, we discuss why Vice President Harris seems to be often missing from major discussions about policy.

