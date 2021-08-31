US Drone Strike Kills Family in Afghanistan; 7.5 Million to Lose Jobless Benefits on Labor Day

Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A US drone strike in Afghanistan aimed at Daesh-K (ISIS-K)* has reportedly killed nine members of a family, including a two-year-old girl. Also, some of the deaths at the Kabul airport appear to be from US military members firing into the crowd, and President Biden enters the perilous last hours of the Afghanistan drama.

Anthony Rogers-Wright, climate activist and director of environmental justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Internet, joins us to discuss Hurricane Ida. There is widespread devastation as Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a category four storm in Louisiana. Climate change activists argue that this is just one of many severe weather incidents that we will endure due to the failure of our leaders to address greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss coronavirus. A New York Times article argues that we have not had the proper level of discussion about COVID policy. The article argues that we must clearly identify the goals of particular policies, and then we can get better buy-in from those who are asked to make lifestyle changes and sacrifices for the good of all.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. There are reports that President Biden made statements to the media that can easily be interpreted as potential military action towards Iran. Biden apparently said that if diplomacy fails he is "ready to turn to other options." Also, Iran is warning that they will not be deterred from providing fuel assistance to Lebanon.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Yemen and broader Middle East policy. The Houthi military has launched a ballistic missile strike on a Saudi base that has reportedly caused 40 deaths and 70 injuries. Also, many Gulf States are cautiously reacting to the reemergence of the Taliban as the primary political, social, and military force in Afghanistan.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO. The US has reminded the Ukrainian President that his nation will not be admitted into NATO. Also, as NATO crashes and burns in Afghanistan, its obsolescence is becoming obvious, and observers are contemplating the next move for the fractured and broken alliance.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Nino Pagliccia writes that the international community must be prepared for an attempted coup against the new President of Peru coming from the US empire. Also, President Xi of China has stated that China will walk together with Cuba in building socialism.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The United States is facing a pair of devastating economic hits within the next few weeks. Many are using the term "economic and social cliff" as 7.5 million people are about to lose jobless benefits on Labor Day, and up to 30 million people are facing homelessness due to the death of the temporary eviction moratorium.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

*a terrorist group banned in Russia.

