Register
10:28 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Bombing at Kabul Airport with Casualties; Facebook Considering Election Commission

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202108271083725928-bombing-at-kabul-airport-with-casualties-facebook-considering-election-commission/

    Dozens were killed and injured outside the Kabul airport, and the Pentagon confirms two explosions.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. There are reports of multiple deaths and injuries outside of Kabul airport as suicide bombers seem to have taken advantage of the chaos. Multiple outlets are reporting that US service personnel are among the wounded.

    Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at George Washington University Hospital and founding director at Rodham Institute at GWU, joins us to discuss covid. The Delta variant has taken a firm grip on the US, as emergency rooms are filling up and numbers are returning to pre-vaccination levels. Also, the Chicago police union is pushing back against a vaccine mandate for city employees.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Facebook. The powerful social media company has signaled that it is considering the formation of an election commission. The group will potentially include scholars and policy experts who will act as an advisory board on issues related to misinformation and political ads. Facebook currently uses the Atlantic Council, a NATO-funded think-tank, to advise it on similar issues. Outside observers are concerned that the social media company will censor valid reporting that opposes the US State Department's narrative.

    Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett is in Washington, DC, meeting with high-level officials regarding Iran. The hawkish advocate for military intervention has reportedly said that he is speeding up plans to launch a military strike on the Islamic Republic and pushing for more unconventional attacks on Iranian targets.

    Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The Orinoco Tribune is reporting that "Venezuela has submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) a new report containing evidence on the damage caused by the illegal sanctions." The report also presents evidence that the US and EU are taking punitive actions to intentionally cause suffering to the Venezuelan people.

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US empire. A new report shows that the US has spent approximately 2.3 trillion dollars on the Afghanistan. Also, the US has over 750 bases scattered across 81 countries, which come at great cost to the citizens of the US and the nations being occupied.

    Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. A recent Supreme Court decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security made an error when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but does not clearly articulate the nature of the error.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss issues related to labor. A significant number of employees are being forced to sign non-competition agreements restricting their ability to maximize their knowledge and skills to the best of their ability for compensation. Also, we discuss Amazon's war on organized labor.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    Amazon, Unions, Venezuelan, Kabul Bomb, Naftali Bennett, Joe Biden, labor, Immigration, immigration, COVID-19, coronavirus, Delta Variant of COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse