Bombing at Kabul Airport with Casualties; Facebook Considering Election Commission

Dozens were killed and injured outside the Kabul airport, and the Pentagon confirms two explosions.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. There are reports of multiple deaths and injuries outside of Kabul airport as suicide bombers seem to have taken advantage of the chaos. Multiple outlets are reporting that US service personnel are among the wounded.

Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at George Washington University Hospital and founding director at Rodham Institute at GWU, joins us to discuss covid. The Delta variant has taken a firm grip on the US, as emergency rooms are filling up and numbers are returning to pre-vaccination levels. Also, the Chicago police union is pushing back against a vaccine mandate for city employees.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Facebook. The powerful social media company has signaled that it is considering the formation of an election commission. The group will potentially include scholars and policy experts who will act as an advisory board on issues related to misinformation and political ads. Facebook currently uses the Atlantic Council, a NATO-funded think-tank, to advise it on similar issues. Outside observers are concerned that the social media company will censor valid reporting that opposes the US State Department's narrative.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett is in Washington, DC, meeting with high-level officials regarding Iran. The hawkish advocate for military intervention has reportedly said that he is speeding up plans to launch a military strike on the Islamic Republic and pushing for more unconventional attacks on Iranian targets.

Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The Orinoco Tribune is reporting that "Venezuela has submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) a new report containing evidence on the damage caused by the illegal sanctions." The report also presents evidence that the US and EU are taking punitive actions to intentionally cause suffering to the Venezuelan people.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US empire. A new report shows that the US has spent approximately 2.3 trillion dollars on the Afghanistan. Also, the US has over 750 bases scattered across 81 countries, which come at great cost to the citizens of the US and the nations being occupied.

Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. A recent Supreme Court decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security made an error when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but does not clearly articulate the nature of the error.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss issues related to labor. A significant number of employees are being forced to sign non-competition agreements restricting their ability to maximize their knowledge and skills to the best of their ability for compensation. Also, we discuss Amazon's war on organized labor.

