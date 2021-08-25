US Out to Destroy the Afghan Economy; Judge Questions DOJ Media Policy

A federal judge has questioned the Department of Justice regarding adherence to an internal policy on prosecuting journalists.

Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The Biden administration has moved to freeze assets of the Afghanistan government, and seems poised to enact harsh sanctions in an economic war on the Eurasian nation. Also, the US media is blaming corrupt Afghans rather than the elite ruling class of the US empire.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine is holding a summit called the "Crimea Platform" pledging to reclaim Crimea from the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slams the summit as an empty endeavor with no prospects.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss a judge's ruling regarding prosecutions in the January 6th protest. A federal judge has questioned the Department of Justice regarding adherence to an internal policy on prosecuting journalists.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the US media's reaction to military adventurism. The media is parading an endless number of ultra-war hawks in front of viewers in an unambiguous move to push a pro-war narrative. Also, the media is pushing the CIA's previously revealed plot to use women's rights to drum up support for the furtherance of military aggression in Afghanistan.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris. Vice President Kamala Harris is on a mission to Asia to drum up support for aggression against China. Her attempts to woo Vietnam in this misadventure seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US media is once again involved in a misinformation campaign in support of imperialist intervention and regime change in Nicaragua. Also, a 471-page report by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts for Bolivia (GIEI-Bolivia) confirms systematic torture and summary executions during the US-backed coup in 2019.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israel. Despite recent calls for retribution after scantily substantiated accusations that Iran attacked an Israeli-linked merchant ship, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is making the case for an extended covert war against the Islamic Republic. Also, Israel is planning more aggressive actions against the citizens of Gaza.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The House of Representatives has passed the 3.5 trillion dollar budget, and is planning on voting on the lesser infrastructure bill in September.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com