Ukraine Steps Up Media Crackdown; Pfizer Receives Full Approval

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. President Biden has said that he is considering extending the presence of troops in Afghanistan beyond the previously identified date of August 31st. Also, even The New York Times is discussing Afghanistan as a neocolonial misadventure.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The Pfizer vaccine has been granted full approval by the FDA. US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" that he believes this will pave the way for more vaccine mandates in businesses and universities.

Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Ukraine. In yet another authoritarian crackdown, Ukrainian President Zelensky bans popular Russian websites, including popular news outlets. Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel tells Kiev that Europe will be transitioning away from gas over the next 25 years.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy. Democrats are at great odds over the $3.5 trillion budget plan. Also, the Federal Reserve is considering ending the $120 billion per month purchase of corporate bonds.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Vice President Kamala Harris is landing in Singapore to build allies for the US aggression against China, as the Afghanistan debacle is destroying the world's confidence in the US empire as a reliable strategic partner.

Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the US empire. Caitlin Johnstone argues that the US empire is easy to understand if you consider its makeup and desire to rule the world. Also, Bush-era officials are in the news prognosticating about Afghanistan and ignoring their part in creating this disaster.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Israel is being officially accepted into the African Union, even though most African states are in solidarity with the Palestinians and reject Israel's stance on the Palestinian issue. Also, Ethiopia is becoming more unstable as the civil war spreads.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Israel. Israeli snipers injured over 40 protesters, including 24 children, during protests on Saturday. An Israeli sniper was wounded by gunfire, and Israel retaliated with more airstrikes on Gaza.

