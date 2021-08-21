Weekly News Wrap-Up; US Freezes Afghanistan Assets

The Biden administration is moving to freeze the assets of the Afghanistan government potentially bringing the war-torn nation to the brink of economic collapse.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the week's important news stories. Does the image of desperate Afghans falling to their deaths at the Kabul airport mark the end of the US as the global hegemon? Also, we discuss Iran's political and economic shift eastward, new US sanctions on Cuba, and how out of control consumerism is hurting the environment.

Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, joins us to discuss the history of Afghanistan and how it relates to current events. Dr. Kuznick is an internationally noted historian. He reviews the US interventions and meddling in Afghan politics and explains the connection to this week's tumultuous events.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell recently stated that the US economy has been forever altered by the pandemic. Can we predict our economic future using the same skewed metrics that we used in previous economic cycles? Also, we discuss the infrastructure bill, the potential for an eviction tsunami, and whether the current economic recovery is here to stay.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," team up to discuss this week's important stories. In a show of daring corruption, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani reportedly fled the country with 169 million dollars in cash. Also, Latin America is uniting with the axis of resistance against Western imperialism, the US is bombing Somalia, and President Biden is meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the Iranian nuclear deal.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, and Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of The Velvet Coup, join us to discuss the week's important foreign policy news stories. The debacle at the Kabul airport is a humiliation to the US neocon experiment and fingers are pointing in all directions on Capitol Hill. Also, we discuss Iran, the worldwide blowback from the Taliban* victory over the US empire, and China.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.