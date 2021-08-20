Register
20 August 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Does Afghanistan's Fate Await Ukraine and Taiwan?

    The Critical Hour
    by ,
    In light of the Afghanistan debacle, foreign policy observers are looking to other US vassal states, asking if a similar outcome is in the offing.

    K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss blowback from the fall of Kabul. In light of the Afghanistan debacle, foreign policy observers are looking to other US vassal states and asking if a similar outcome is in the offing.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US political occupation of Ukraine is creating disaster as an inflation spike is hurting the worst economy in Europe. Also, the ex-president of Ukraine is arguing that Kiev abandoning cordial ties with Russia was a horrible mistake.

    James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Iran. President Raisi is calling for closer ties to China and arguing that the road to recovery and prosperity for the Islamic Republic lies in focusing its energy on its Eurasian neighbors. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett is in Washington to meet with President Biden as the Iran nuclear deal seems doomed.

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the fall of Afghanistan. The US spent 20 years of blood and treasure, and the outcome was baked in the cake from the inception of this neocon nation-building exercise. Was this a military occupation or a money-laundering operation?

    Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US piles more pain on Cuba as President Biden doubles down on economic sanctions. Also, some Democrats are pressing Biden for sanctions relief and direct dialog with Venezuelan President Maduro. 

    Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss his article about the fall of Afghanistan. Martin wrote an article six months before the fall of Kabul predicting the exact outcome that befell the war-torn nation. He pointed to US-sponsored corruption as the key to failure.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. An eviction tsunami is headed for the nation's capital and Black Americans will be disproportionately affected. Also, the Fed is talking about the lessening of stimulus support for the economy, expecting the government to move towards a more laissez-faire attitude.

    Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Black Alliance For Peace (BAP) and their response to the fall of Kabul. The fall of Kabul is a significant foreign policy faux pas for the US, but the BAP argues that the US wars of aggression claiming to fight terrorism continue unabated.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

