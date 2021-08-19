Register
08:47 GMT19 August 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Fed's Powell Says US Economy Has Changed Forever; USAF Wants to 'Scare' China

    The Critical Hour
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated Tuesday that the COVID pandemic has forever altered the US economy and that we must adapt to those changes.

    Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the subsequent seizure of power by the Taliban* has sent a message to American collaborators worldwide. Also, it is clear that US presidents have repeatedly lied to the American people about Afghanistan and many other military engagements.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the COVID pandemic has forever altered the US economy and that we must adapt to those changes. Dr. Jack tells us whether the government's response is adequate to mitigate the pain and suffering of the American people.

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Ramzy Baroud's article in Mint Press News titled "Greed and Consumption: Why the World is Burning." He warns that global warming is the "outcome of a destructive pattern instigated and sustained by capitalism."

    Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, joins us to discuss Operation Cyclone. The US ran a covert war in Afghanistan long before acknowledging their actions. Did US training and support of Osama Bin Laden's Mujahideen fighters give rise to the Taliban and other Islamist organizations in the region?

    George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. US Air Force leaders are arguing that they need new technology to "scare" China, but is this simply another cry for massive military expenditures to enrich the war profiteers? Also, China has stated that they are willing to work with the US on the Afghanistan issue under certain circumstances.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the results of the fall of Kabul and how it affects US foreign policy worldwide. Some observers argue that the sight of Afghan collaborators fleeing the city and falling from departing US aircraft marks the end of the US as the unipolar world power.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss propaganda. Ted reviews the propositions in a new book titled "Manufacturing Militarism: US Government Propaganda in the War on Terror'' by Christopher Coyne and Abigail Hall. The duo of writers cite example after example of the US media acting as public relations operatives for the US empire's neocon war machine.

    Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Haiti and Peru. The government of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela has shipped 30,000 kilos of non-perishable food items and medicine to the people of Haiti in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and storm. Also, many observers fear that the US is plotting a coup attempt in Peru.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

