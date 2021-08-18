China Warns US over Taiwan; Afghan President Flees with Chopper Full of Cash

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the costs of the Afghanistan occupation. He talks about an article written by Dr. Jack Rasmus in which he discusses the financial burden that the Afghani imperial project has put on the US empire. Rasmus posits in the article that the cost of the occupation was one of the principal drivers in the decision to walk away.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China and Taiwan. China has unleashed a furious response to claims made by members of the US Congress that there are numerous US troops in Taiwan. A Global Times editorial makes the connection between Taiwan and Afghanistan, and warns the Taiwanese government to take note of the outcome of the Afghanistan conflict.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Recent reports indicate that the Biden administration may recommend a third dose of vaccine be administered eigh, months after being fully vaccinated.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss media propaganda. Caitlin Johnstone's latest article brings light to the connection between the US media and the war profiteers. Johnstone explains that think tanks that are funded by war profiteers that then supply information to the media, which is put forth as if it were independent, unbiased reporting of facts.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Afghanistan falling to the Taliban*. The US-appointed President of Afghanistan reportedly fled the country with a helicopter full of cash. Also, Joe Lauria's consortiumnews.com piece argues that the outcome of the Afghan conflict shows how little US foreign policy "gurus" understood about the region.

Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, joins us to discuss Haiti. A major storm is scheduled to hit the impoverished Caribbean island nation just after a major earthquake. Will outside help again bring disease and neo-liberal disaster capitalism to profit from the people's misery?

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US occupation of Iraq. Now that Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban*, many foreign policy experts are arguing that the US should immediately exit Iraq and Syria, noting that the excuses for occupation have evaporated.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the effect of the Afghanistan debacle on US vassal governments worldwide. An article on the Strategic Culture Foundation's website details the fecklessness of US foreign policy, and makes the point that vassal governments and collaborators worldwide should take note of the Afghanistan disaster.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.