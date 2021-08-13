Weekly News Roundup; Facebook Censors New Hunter Biden Story

Facebook has inexplicably censored users for posting a new Hunter Biden story in which he alleges that his laptop was stolen by a drug dealer.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Facebook has inexplicably censored users for posting a new Hunter Biden story in which he alleges that his laptop was stolen by a drug dealer. Also, Latin America is rejecting the Monroe Doctrine and Buffalo, New York, is considering eliminating the Mayoralty after a democratic socialist won the seat.

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. Dr. Jack has a new article in which he reviews the results of the pandemic and clearly articulates the winners and losers. Also, job openings are outpacing job seekers and the Senate has passed the infrastructure bill.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss domestic and foreign policy. We discuss Dan's latest article in which he talks about the false notions and fake tears he saw during the congressional hearings for January 6th. Also, we discuss Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation, the Taliban's successes in Afghanistan, and Ukraine's request for US troops.

Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on YouTube, and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to talk foreign policy. Alexander has a wonderful article in Consortium News in which he elaborates on the state of the persecution of Julian Assange. Also, we discuss Ukraine and Belarus, Iran's new move to look east for economic and political allies, and Facebook's latest censorship moves.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to talk politics. The Pentagon is one of the worst polluters on earth. Also, we talk about Andrew Cuomo and the vaccine mandate in New York.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com