Iran Looks to the East; Amazon Gets 10 Billion Dollar Government Contract

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Belarus. Russian foreign policy experts argue that Ukraine's request to station US troops and anti-aircraft/missile batteries on Russia's border is proof that the West is using the Eastern European nation as a provocation point. Also, Minsk is asking some US diplomats to leave the country in response to recent sanctions from the Biden administration.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. He reviews a recent Asia Time article in which a genuine discussion of the political and economic situation inside of China reveals why the Chinese ruling party is held in such high regard by the population. Also, our guest explains China's view of the US' latest sale of weapons to Taiwan.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to talk about Iran. Iran's new president has indicated that he will be moving away from Western imperial states and reinstituting Iran's policies towards Eurasia. This perspective is partially based on a recent speech by Iran's supreme leader regarding the folly of trusting the West.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the NSA's recent $10 billion contract to Amazon. Amazon, the project of the richest man on earth, is now economically tied to both the CIA and the NSA with cloud storage contracts. Additionally, the Jeff Bezos economic empire includes the Washington Post, the so-called "paper of record" for national security in the US.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Israel's nuclear arsenal. Scott discusses the unspoken reality that the US is pretending that the Middle East is a nuclear-free zone, as they are working to keep Israel in place as the only nation in the unstable region with nuclear weapons.

Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Peru. Upon taking power as the new President, leftist Pedro Castillo has announced that Peru will be leaving the Lima Group, a lackey organization for the US empire which works to undermine the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Also, has the Washington Post begun its disinformation articles attacking President Castillo? A recent article certainly seems to be pointing in that direction.

Darryl Jones, attorney, joins us to discuss Texas voting legislation. The Texas legislature has passed far-reaching legislation that voting rights activists claim is specifically designed to make it more difficult for marginalized communities to vote. Also, the latest ruling by the Texas Supreme Court will allow state law enforcement to track down quorum-breaking Democrats blocking voter suppression legislation.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Cuba. The recent US intelligence operation against Cuba has failed miserably, and our guest explains why he believes that the new grassroots social movements will overcome US hegemonic desires in the Global South. Also, new organic organizations are popping up in Latin America with the express mission of thwarting US aggression.

