Buffalo Dems Consider Nuclear Option for Mayor; Is the US Military a Vector for Covid Transmission?

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist join us to discuss New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned from office amidst a notorious sexual harassment scandal. Cuomo said that the investigation is politically motivated and "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US military as a vector for the transmission of Covid. K.J. co-authored a scholarly article in which he examines the US military as a vector for transmittable diseases from a historical and current perspective. K.J. argues that "the underreporting of this disease vector notwithstanding, as our analysis will show there is well-documented evidence for the military as a pathogen transmitter spanning over a century."

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Belarus. The US empire's recent moves to support regime change in Belarus have produced the opposite reaction from the former Soviet satellite nation as the nation's president announces plans to further integrate with Russia.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the current major news stories regarding the ongoing Covid crisis. Medical experts are working to understand why covid infections have hit the highest numbers since last February before vaccines were widely available. Also, a seemingly partisan battle over school mask mandates is heating up, as children are set to return to school in most states.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the attack on an Israel-linked vessel named "Mercer Street." US leadership is sending contradicting signals as Secretary of State Tony Blinken blames Iran for the attack, as the Pentagon dispatches soldiers to Yemen allegedly to search for the persons responsible. Meanwhile, Iran denies any involvement and Israel pushes for a disastrous war against the Islamic Republic.

Frederick B. Mills, professor of philosophy at Bowie State University and deputy director of the Council of Hemispheric Affairs, joins us to discuss the Monroe doctrine. Professor Mills argues that the prosecution of the Monroe doctrine that the US has levied against the Bolivarian Republic, Latin America and the Caribbean is simply an external form of the same Jim Crow/Apartheid policies it has continually perpetrated against Black Americans.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss an odd situation in Buffalo. Now that the citizens of Buffalo have selected an avowed Democratic socialist as the new mayor, the Democratic party establishment is exploring ways to circumvent that choice. The latest extra Democratic maneuver proposed by the city council involves dissolving the powers of the mayor into a new position called a "city manager."

Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The draconian US sanctions against the Bolivarian republic have drained an estimated $57.1 billion dollars in asset losses from the people of Venezuela. Also, regime change proponents are now pushing for "free and fair" elections in November, despite the reality that the Venezuela elections have been dubbed some of the most fair elections on Earth by international election observers.

