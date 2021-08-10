Earth Warming Faster Than Previously Thought; US Military Largest Emitter of Greenhouse Gas

Brown University's "Cost of War" project reports that the US military creates more greenhouse gases than Denmark, Sweden, or Portugal with the "War on Terror" alone.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. Melissa Derosa, the Governor's top aide, has resigned in what appears to be the start of a mass exodus of the Governor's closest supporters. Also, an executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping her has come forward.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss his latest article on domestic US politics. Lazare argues that US partisan politics has devolved into non-substantive emotional spats. Rather than genuine politicians who aim to represent their constituents, he posits that "Congress overflows with hyper-ambitious types willing to do and say anything to advance their careers and serve the interests of capital."

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "Alexander Mercouris & The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss his latest article on Julian Assange. Mercouris argues that "the single-minded U.S. pursuit of Julian Assange as Britain proposes changes to its official secrets law shows the fierce determination of both governments to conceal their secrets."

Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The pace of the Taliban's* victories quickens as the theocratic political group over-runs three major cities in a single day. Also, one of the cities that they seized was a provincial capital. How long before the Taliban controls the entire nation?

Marcy Winograd, congressional coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss climate change. Brown University's "Cost of War" project reports that the US military creates more greenhouse gases than Denmark, Sweden, or Portugal with the "War on Terror" alone. Marcy's consortium news article argues that the US military is killing humanity in more ways than simply bombs and bullets.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the latest pushback on the Monroe Doctrine from the Global South. We review "Operation Tradewinds," where soldiers from South America and the Caribbean participated in a region-wide military exercise with army personnel from the United States empire. This neo-colonial exercise threatens indigenous political independence.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the latest US wargame. Last October, a wargame predicted that a defence of Taiwan would end disastrously for the US military as the loss of communication rendered their smart weapons inoperable. As US wargames have historically been accurate predictors of military outcomes, the US needs to reevaluate its aggression towards other major world powers.

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. A Palestinian survivor talks about his time as an Israeli prisoner, and reveals the methods of torture that were used against him and others. Also, dozens of Palestinians and Jordanians have been sentenced in Saudi Arabia after a mass trial.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.