Tehran Celebrates New President; Nina Turner Blames Loss on "Evil Money"

Firebrand progressive Nina Turner blames her Ohio congressional loss on "evil money" after Israeli and corporate lobby groups join forces to crush her campaign.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment scandal. The New York State Attorney General's office has released a report that alleges a pattern of sexual harassment by the governor of the state. As a result, President Biden has called for his resignation.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the eviction moratorium. As a result of pressure from the left flank of the Democratic party, President Biden has agreed to institute a limited moratorium on evictions. Also, the governor of Missouri has pardoned a couple who made international news by pointing weapons at protesters last summer.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss Nina Turner's loss in Ohio. Democratic hopeful Nina Turner lost her bid for an Ohio congressional seat yesterday. The firebrand progressive blamed her loss on "evil money" as huge sums poured in from Israeli lobby groups and pro-corporate dark money entities.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Iran's new president. Dignitaries from around the world are arriving in Tehran to congratulate the new President of Iran. Ebrahim Raeisi will take the reins at a time when the nation is facing a possible military confrontation with Israel and stalled negotiations with a recalcitrant hegemonic power.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the Delta variant. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is wreaking havoc around the world. We discuss the current state of affairs in the fight to deal with the latest version of the deadly pathogen at the root of the worldwide pandemic.

Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq" joins us to discuss US Marine Corp Major General Smedley Butler. Smedley Darlington Butler was the son of a Quaker and a decorated military leader who wrote a book called "War is a Racket." Butler was involved in a number of US imperial wars and invasions, and later came out to argue that he was fighting for US corporations.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss social media censorship. Prominent Russia-gate proponent Keith Olbermann has caused a stir by arguing that popular firebrand YouTube host and comedian Jimmy Dore should be banned from all social media. We talk about censorship and whether Olbermann is an outlier or a harbinger of future online authoritarianism.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the neocon ideology called "liberal internationalism." Our guest elaborates on the foundational ideology behind the neocon argument for "liberal internationalism." Is this an ideology intended to bring peace and stability or simply a self-serving racket?

