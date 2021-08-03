New York City Indoor Activity Vaccine Mandate; Andrew Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report Released

Shane Stranahan, co-host of Faultlines, and Ted Rall, political cartoonist, join us to discuss the New York City vaccine mandate and an announcement regarding the sexual harassment investigation into Governor Cuomo. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has announced a mandate for vaccines for indoor activities including gyms, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Also, a report into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been released.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the ending of the pandemic eviction moratorium. Landlords and tenants are packing courts across the nation as millions face homelessness. Also, President Biden is taking massive incoming political fire from the left flank of his party over his failure to stop the end of the moratorium.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the possibility of a military confrontation between Israel and Iran. Observers fear that the Middle East could go up in flames, as Israel threatens to retaliate against Iran after alleging that they are behind a fatal attack on an Israeli-linked vessel. Iran is denying complicity in the attack and stating that they will retaliate if Israel acts irresponsibly.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police shootings. A pair of Florida policemen have been arrested after kicking a handcuffed suspect and punching the person who was recording the incident. Also, US police have fatally shot more than 6,400 people since 2015.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss deteriorating relations between the US and Russia. The US has ordered 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by September 3rd, in another move related to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions that have been going on between the two nations for the last several years.

RT European correspondent Peter Oliver joins us to discuss massive flooding in Germany. More heavy rain is forecasted for Germany, as the European economic power reels from apocalyptic flooding. There are now reports that the watery disaster will further complicate problems with international supply lines, and the government is trying to figure out who is to blame for failed or delayed warnings about last month's floods.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author and lawyer, joins us to discuss Cuba. A counterpunch.org article argues that the US has no right to lecture Cuba about free and fair elections. The story expounds on the inconsistent standards that are not applied to US allies, recalls the presidential primaries in which the party establishment acted to stop Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and discusses how the Democrats used the courts to obstruct the Green Party's move to win the White House.

KJ Noh, writer and peace activist, joins us to discuss China. China is pushing for true multilateralism and rejecting the US zero-sum argument which advances its hegemonic ambitions. China is now working to offset US attempts to build an Asian alliance to halt its rising economic advancements.

