Register
09:54 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Craig Murray Goes to Jail; US & UK Blame Iran for Drone Attack

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202108031083512558-craig-murray-goes-to-jail-us--uk-blame-iran-for-drone-attack/

    Former British ambassador Craig Murray has been taken into custody in what many observers and free speech activists argue is a dangerous miscarriage of justice.

    Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The eviction moratorium ended on July 31st and over 11 million housing units could be cleared, creating a homeless apocalypse for 30-40 million people. Also, the Senate continues to wrangle over the Biden infrastructure bill. 

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iran. The US, Israel, and the UK are blaming Iran for a drone attack on a ship and greenlight a dangerous Israeli retaliation. The trio of nations is ignoring the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist and multiple explosions at Iranian facilities that were tacitly acknowledged as having been perpetrated by Israel. 

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the jailing of Craig Murray. Former British Ambassador Craig Murray has been taken into custody in what many observers and free speech activists argue is a dangerous miscarriage of justice. Today, we discuss a Consortium News article in which Ambassador Murray makes his final statement before prison.

    Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Latin America. Despite numerous calls to relax the vicious blockade on Cuba, President Biden has imposed new sanctions on the island nation, and has indicated that there will be more to come. Also, we discuss a lengthy article for the Orinoco Tribune which discusses the issue of pan-Americanism and the need for decolonization.

    Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Former Afghani President Hamid Karzai told RT that the brutal War on Terror enforced by the US created the dynamics in which the people of Afghanistan turned against the US and began siding with the Taliban. 

    Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Haitian people are upset and rejecting imperial intervention by the US and Western powers. Also, many are wondering what the message was intended from the shooting that occurred during the funeral of former prime minister Jovenel Moise. 

    Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. The pandemic and subsequent border closings have made clear the importance of immigrants from Latin America in the US economy. The shortage of these workers is creating major problems for industries such as landscaping, restaurants, farm work, and the seafood industry. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris is having major problems instituting her "root cause" plan to address immigration, as the plan will not face the factor of imperialism as a foundational factor. 

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the candidacy of Nina Turner. Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner is facing massive pushback from the powerbrokers in her party because of her stances on subjects that include Israel and Medicare for All. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Craig Murray, Nina Turner, eviction, moratorium, Jovenel Moise, Immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse