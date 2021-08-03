Craig Murray Goes to Jail; US & UK Blame Iran for Drone Attack

Former British ambassador Craig Murray has been taken into custody in what many observers and free speech activists argue is a dangerous miscarriage of justice.

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The eviction moratorium ended on July 31st and over 11 million housing units could be cleared, creating a homeless apocalypse for 30-40 million people. Also, the Senate continues to wrangle over the Biden infrastructure bill.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iran. The US, Israel, and the UK are blaming Iran for a drone attack on a ship and greenlight a dangerous Israeli retaliation. The trio of nations is ignoring the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist and multiple explosions at Iranian facilities that were tacitly acknowledged as having been perpetrated by Israel.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the jailing of Craig Murray. Former British Ambassador Craig Murray has been taken into custody in what many observers and free speech activists argue is a dangerous miscarriage of justice. Today, we discuss a Consortium News article in which Ambassador Murray makes his final statement before prison.

Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Latin America. Despite numerous calls to relax the vicious blockade on Cuba, President Biden has imposed new sanctions on the island nation, and has indicated that there will be more to come. Also, we discuss a lengthy article for the Orinoco Tribune which discusses the issue of pan-Americanism and the need for decolonization.

Julie Varughese, solidarity network coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Former Afghani President Hamid Karzai told RT that the brutal War on Terror enforced by the US created the dynamics in which the people of Afghanistan turned against the US and began siding with the Taliban.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Haitian people are upset and rejecting imperial intervention by the US and Western powers. Also, many are wondering what the message was intended from the shooting that occurred during the funeral of former prime minister Jovenel Moise.

Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. The pandemic and subsequent border closings have made clear the importance of immigrants from Latin America in the US economy. The shortage of these workers is creating major problems for industries such as landscaping, restaurants, farm work, and the seafood industry. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris is having major problems instituting her "root cause" plan to address immigration, as the plan will not face the factor of imperialism as a foundational factor.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the candidacy of Nina Turner. Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner is facing massive pushback from the powerbrokers in her party because of her stances on subjects that include Israel and Medicare for All.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com