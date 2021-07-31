Weekly News Roundup; Mask Mandates Return; Daniel Hale Sentenced to 45 Months

Supporters of Daniel Hale have mixed emotions as the drone whistleblower is sentenced to 45 months in prison for exposing a program that seems to have repeatedly violated both US and international law.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Several doctors have evaluated the health of Julian Assange and conclude that he may not survive a grueling legal process that seems intended to destroy him physically. Also, we discuss Ben and Jerry's controversy, the Yemen war, and Cuba.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the top economic issues for the week. The US gross domestic product rose far less than the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4%. Also, we discuss the eviction moratorium, Сovid aid's effect on poverty, and the world economy's return from Сovid.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss health issues. President Biden is reacting to the spread of the Delta variant by instituting some mask and vaccination mandates. Also, we discuss the latest CDC reports on the delta variant and the potentiality for Pfizer booster shots.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, join us for a weekly news wrap-up. Chris Hedges has an excellent article in which he argues that "the return of the Taliban to power will be one more signpost of the end of the American empire — and nobody will be held accountable." Also, we talk about Julian Assange, the Aurora, Colorado police abuse case, and Cuba.

Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, and Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, come together to discuss the significant foreign policy stories of the week. Whistleblower Daniel Hale was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison, but will likely only serve a reduced sentence of 18 months. Also, we discuss Cuba, China's demands to Wendy Sherman, President Biden's military policies, and reports that the US is planning new sanctions against Iran.

