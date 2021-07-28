Whistleblower Daniel Hale Faces Sentencing; Zionist Organization Joins Paypal to 'Root Out Racism'

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Daniel Hale. Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale is scheduled to be sentenced for violating the Espionage Act. Hale wrote a letter to the judge explaining that his actions were taken as a result of his conscience. Also, we discuss the ongoing saga of CIA torture and abuse at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Top US and Chinese diplomats held a discussion in China in which the Chinese Foreign Minister presented a list of demands including dropping sanctions. Also, the US and its allies are continuing to push the military envelope by sending more war machines and materials to the Asian sphere.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Latin America. Evo Morales has argued that current US operations in Latin America are the equivalent of the infamous Operation Condor. Also, we discuss the pink tide in Latin America and the socialist alliance that is turning into an anti-imperialist bloc.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iraq. There is discord between the message that came from the meeting between President Biden and the Iraqi Prime Minister, as well as the Prime Minister's comments to various media outlets. We are told that the two leaders agreed on keeping US troops in Iraq, but the Prime Minister has told other outlets that the troops are not needed and should leave.

Tunde Osazua, who is on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and is the coordinator of BAP’s The US Out of Africa Network, joins us to discuss Africa. In light of the recent announcement that President Biden is resuming the bombing of impoverished nations in Africa such as Somalia, we discuss the real reasons behind these bombings and the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Pro-Israel organization Zionist.org will be working with PayPal to monitor financial transactions in what they claim is a move to stop hate and antisemitism. Also, Patrick Lawrence argues that the Israeli pushback against Ben and Jerry's ice cream refusing to sell in the occupied territories is evidence that the BDS movement is increasing in its power.

Jamarl Thomas, host of Faultlines on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the January 6th Capital riot. The investigation of the incident has turned into another example of partisan bickering. We discuss the need for the investigation but the reality that we can no longer get an unbiased investigation.

Jim Kavanaugh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd," joins us to discuss Big Tech. RT is reporting that "Edward Snowden has urged the dismantling of this ‘Insecurity Industry’ by banning trade in intrusive software and penalizing enablers." Snowden goes on to say that “The phone in your hand exists in a state of perpetual insecurity, open to infection by anyone willing to put money in the hand of this new Insecurity Industry.”

