09:46 GMT27 July 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Mexican President Calls to Replace OAS; West's Failed Regime Change in Belarus

    The Critical Hour
    Mexican president AMLO says that he wants to replace the US Empire-dominated OAS with "something similar to the European Union, but based on our history, our reality and our identities."

    Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Cuba and Nicaragua. Dan has recently returned from Nicaragua's celebration of the Sandinista movement and discusses his experience. Also, Mexico's president is sending help to Cuba and arguing that the Latin nations need to replace the OAS with an organization that represents their values.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Belarus. Western operative Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been in Washington asking lawmakers to impose sanctions on her country in a bid to overthrow its embattled veteran leader, Alexander Lukashenko. Arguing for crushing sanctions and misery on the everyday people of her own country, she seethed "I think it's high time for democratic countries to unite and show their teeth.” Recent polls show that about 4% of Belarussians view her as the best option to lead the besieged Eastern European nation.

    K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has demanded the US remove sanctions on officials, students, and communist party members, as Beijing accused Washington of creating an “imaginary enemy” out of China. This happened on Monday in a meeting between US and Chinese officials. On Friday, China imposed retaliatory sanctions on US individuals, including former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. 

    Chris Hedges, writer, speaker, philosopher, and investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest Scheerpost.com article, "The Collective Suicide Machine." Hedges argues that "The return of the Taliban to power will be one more signpost of the end of the American empire — and nobody will be held accountable."

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the effects of climate change in the US. As the Biden administration focuses on exterior adversaries, the United States is experiencing crushing heat, drought, and wildfire. The spring wheat harvest is predicted to be 41% below the harvest of 2020. 

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the defense budget. In a sign of bipartisan warmongering, Senate Democratic hawks are pushing to give Joe Biden more money than he asked for in the Pentagon budget. The final vote for the increase in the Democrat-run Senate armed services committee was 25-1 with only Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) voting no. 

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The US drone war seems to be back in full swing as President Biden has authorized another bombing in the desperately impoverished nation of Somalia. Also, a BlackAgendaReport.com article argues that the French should get out and stay out of Africa. 

    Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss economic inequality. A recent study has shown that there is no place in the United States in which a person can afford the rent by working a minimum wage job. Also, a consortiumnesws.com article posits that "the rich have become so rich that just selling to the rich can make you the world’s richest person."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
