Independent UN Experts Warn US Sanctions Endangering Lives of Venezuelan Cancer Patients

Six independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council advised that "hundreds of Venezuelan cancer patients could die" as a result of illegal U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela and its state-owned oil company.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the week's events. Earlier this week, The UN-appointed human rights experts advised that US sanctions have a devastating effect on a program, run by the Simón Bolívar Foundation, that helped cancer patients travel abroad for transplants and other treatments. According to reports, "hundreds of these patients used to be linked to a national transplant program with the Venezuelan government, but their treatment was discontinued" because of U.S. sanctions.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to talk about the economy. Unemployment claims jumped after GOP-led states cut off Federal jobless aid and a new Biden administration program was announced that would allow borrowers with loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration and other federal agencies to extend the length of their mortgages, locking in lower monthly principal and interest payments.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of Medicine at GW University Hospital and founding director at Rodham Institute at George Washington University, to discuss covid. The CDC warns that this is a "pivotal moment" in the fight against the delta variant.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster joins Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, on a panel to discuss the week's events. Our guests talk about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going "full neocon'' on Cuba and Haiti positions. They also discuss the US life expectancy falling by 1.5 years in 2020, the biggest decline in generations.

Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, for our final news panel. Topics include Haiti, unemployment, and President Biden's recent town hall.

