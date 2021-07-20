Register
20 July 2021
    The Critical Hour

    AOC Goes Full Neocon on Haiti and Cuba; Luke Harding Raises Russia Gate from the Grave

    The Critical Hour
    US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has outraged many of her supporters by waffling on a military invasion of Haiti and echoing neocon talking points on Cuba.

    KJ Noh, writer and peace activist, joins us to discuss China. The EU, NATO and US are unsurprisingly blaming China for a cyber attack on Microsoft exchange servers. Oddly, the consortium of imperial powers argues that the attack was carried out by criminal forces but still manages to blame their self-declared state nemesis. Also, Russia and China share the position that the world should not be ruled by a unipolar hyperpower.

    Investigative Reporter Max Blumenthal joins us to discuss AOC's take on Haiti and Cuba. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has outraged many of her supporters by waffling on a military invasion of Haiti and echoing neocon talking points on Cuba. Asked about a potential US invasion of Haiti, the young congresswoman stumbled through a statement opposing it but added qualifiers that it’d be bad “right now” and “without any sort of plan.”

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Luke Harding's latest Russia Gate article. In another stunning display of intelligence agency public relations work, Russia gate propagandist Luke Harding penned a self-serving article in which he claims that Western intelligence agencies have come upon an insider Kremlin document that supports nearly every debunked Russia Gate theory that he has pushed for the last five years. 

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the Pegasus Spyware scandal. The Washington Post is reporting that Israeli Pegasus spyware has been found on the cell phones of numerous activists and journalists worldwide. The notorious spyware can infect a phone without a click and can even target encrypted messages because it gets the information either before or after it has been sent and decoded.

    Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Venezuela. In his latest article in the Orinoco Tribune, Nino argues that "By all accounts, the Bolivarian revolution is resisting one of the most ferocious attacks from the US empire and its ideologically aligned European and Canadian allies." He goes on to posit that the US is committing political suicide by opposing a multi-polar world.

    Kathy Kelly, American Peace activist joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Kathy has an excellent article at antiwar.com in which she reviews the horrific damage that has been inflicted on the people of Afghanistan. In detail, she recounts story after story of death and destruction and finally comes to a conclusion that few reasonable souls can oppose.

    Martin Sieff,  senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Their controversial Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, facing claims of corruption and 'far-right' links, resigned after seven years in the position. Also, a Ukrainian opposition lawmaker has hailed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to support a proposal by Ukraine's President to discuss the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss a new documentary about the late David Kelly. The mysterious death of UK Iraq war whistleblower David Kelly raised suspicion around the world as the circumstances did not match the claim of suicide. Although he was alleged to have cut his wrists, the amount of blood at the scene was inconsistent with death from exsanguination. A new documentary calls the British government to account.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    David Kelly, Ukraine, Venezuela, Russiagate, Haiti, China
