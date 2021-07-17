Weekly News Roundup; Biden Drops Yemen Campaign Promise; Europe Holds Anti-Iran Circus

Notable guests join us to cover the important weekly news stories as President Biden is doubling down on backing Saudi Arabia and arming terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Yemen.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Recent battles between alternative voices on YouTube have revealed the reality that some on the left in America have been co-opted by neo-liberal and neo-con elements in the US government and beyond. Also, a European event hosted by the political arm of an odd terrorist cult called the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq has caused a significant uproar, as several European and American politicians attended and made outrageous remarks. Also, the US State Department's fingerprints are all over the current political problems in both Haiti and Cuba.

Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest article. In his article "Bless the Traitors," Chris Hedges discusses the treatment of besieged whistleblowers such as Julian Assange and Daniel Hale.

Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy At Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the current economic situation in the US empire and its connected vassal states. The neo-liberal economic model has wrought economic disaster both in the US and abroad, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created a dynamic in which only massive government intervention can keep the entire system from collapsing. How long will the federal reserve be able to print its way out of disaster?

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins Dan Kovalik, writer, author and lawyer, to discuss this week's important foreign policy stories with a focus on the Global South. Investigative reporters have uncovered a mysterious social media operation that is directly related to the unrest in Cuba. Right-wing operators in South America are said to have used bots, algorithms, and accounts recently created to amplify messages issued by the directors of the illicit campaign. Also, 184 nations voted against continuing the brutal US blockade on Cuba, as only the US and Israel supported the continuance of the measures.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of The Velvet Coup, joins Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, for the weekly foreign policy review. In the latest sign of massive blowback from president Biden's attacks on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, US bases and logistics supply units in Syria and Iraq are facing ongoing attacks that have the earmarks of sophisticated coordination and appear to be part of a long term plan to end the US occupation. NATO continues with major provocations in the Black Sea, as 31 nations are included in the marine operations. Also, 95 Greek & 10 Icelandic MPs called on President Biden to free Julian Assange.

