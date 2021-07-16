Register
    Angela Merkel Visits the White House; Iran Waits for New President to Resume Nuclear Talks

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making her last round of visits to Washington as the leader of the massive European economic power.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Angela Merkel's visit to Washington. Chancellor Merkel is expected to speak with President Biden about critical security issues including Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Meanwhile, US media outlets are pushing the usual hawkish line in which Biden should admonish Merkel for failing to stop the pipeline project with Russia.

    Kweku Lamumba, external relations coordinator for KOSSA, joins us to discuss Haiti. The head of the Haitian presidential guard is in custody and suspected of being involved with the recent assassination of Jovenel Moise. Also, Haitian activists are rejecting the idea of foreign troops returning, due to various issues from US and UN troops in the past.

    Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Cuba. Leo and Medea Benjamin penned an article about the US and Cuba. The article expounds on the effect of the blockades, online algorithms, and bots as US state department tools of hegemony and regime change.

    Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action for Assange, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran has announced that they have the capability to enrich Uranium to 90% anytime they choose, but are electing not to because they have no desire to utilize their program to make a nuclear weapon. Also, they are now saying that they will not continue with JCPOA negotiations until their new president takes office.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to talk about Eastern Europe. In what has turned out to be the exact opposite outcome planned by NATO and US regime change forces, Belarus is furthering talks for Russian economic integration in an attempt to mitigate Western sanctions. Also, China and Russia are working to end Bosnia's international overseer.

    Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Professor David Schultz has written an article in which he compares the military debacle in Afghanistan to Vietnam, and argues that the US has learned nothing from history. Also, we discuss whether the current plan is truly a change of policy, since the Pentagon and State Department are discussing ways of projecting military power into the nation after the US leaves. 

    George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. A CounterPunch article posits the horrifying proposition that the US and China are destined for war, in that every wargame scenario in history predicts a conclusion of nuclear war. This article effectively predicts the end of mankind. We discuss the article and whether there is a possibility that this apocalyptic nightmare can be avoided. 

    Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Syria. Ted Snider's anti-war article discusses the dynamics of the Syria conflict and eventually builds to the obvious question as to why the United States is at war with the small Middle Eastern nation. Also, Jeremy Kuzmarov reviews the internal conversation as the United States government uses deception and misinformation to mislead its citizens into supporting the unnecessary conflict.

    Tags:
    Nordstream 2, blockade, Cuba, Bosnia, Jovenel Moise, Angela Merkel, Belarus
