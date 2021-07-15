Register
09:02 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US & Russia Working on Cyber Warfare; Biden Drops Yemen Campaign Promise

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    President Biden has abandoned his campaign promise to end the Yemen conflict and is doubling down on backing Saudi Arabia and arming terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula* (AQAP).

    Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Cuba. Investigative reporters have uncovered a mysterious social media operation that is directly related to the unrest in Cuba. Right-wing operators in South America are said to have used bots, algorithms, and accounts recently created to amplify messages issued by the directors of the illicit campaign. 

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss President Biden's latest economic package. Congressional Democrats are preparing a $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending package that includes both safety net and infrastructure measures. The bill is said to be financed with tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. 

    Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Yemen. President Biden has abandoned his campaign promise to end the Yemen conflict and is doubling down on backing Saudi Arabia and arming terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). His efforts seem to be failing, as the Houthis are regaining territory recently taken by the Saudi coalition.

    Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com and host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Russia. As per their discussion at the Geneva summit, Presidents Putin and Biden seem to have agreed on a foundation to begin working on a joint cyberwarfare agreement of some kind. Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting that President Biden is threatening President Putin with massive retaliation for attacks that the US intelligence agencies have argued are coming from inside of Russia.

    Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss climate legislation. A recent expose by the investigative journalism arm of Greenpeace is sparking cries for action, as fossil fuel lobbyists are recorded discussing their plans to fight climate change legislation. The lobbyists brag about speaking with Senator Joe Manchin's (D-WV) office weekly, and argue that they are looking out for their shareholders.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the apparent propaganda war that is being waged against citizens of Western nations by their own elected leadership and corporate media. Alex Rubenstein tells of a media offer he received that was rescinded when he crossed the line on corporate censorship. Also, Patrick Lawrence has penned an excellent article in which he discusses a myriad of examples of media misinformation and just plain falsehoods.

    Tunde Osazua, coordinator of the Black Alliance for Peace Out of Africa Network, joins us to discuss Africa. Our guest comes on to discuss the new “Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act of 2021” legislation, which passed with bipartisan support. As many agree that a change of US policy is desperately needed in Africa, many observers see this legislation as nothing more than a change of sentiment. 

    Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss activist, author, and intellectual professor Cornel West, who has left Harvard University and penned an explosive letter in which he blasts the elite vine-covered university on a number of fronts. West cites "spiritual rot" and "deference to Palestinian preferences" being at the heart of his issues with the iconic institution.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    *Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Yemen, infrastructure, Joe Biden, unearthed, Cornel West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse