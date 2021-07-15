US & Russia Working on Cyber Warfare; Biden Drops Yemen Campaign Promise

President Biden has abandoned his campaign promise to end the Yemen conflict and is doubling down on backing Saudi Arabia and arming terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula* (AQAP).

Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss Cuba. Investigative reporters have uncovered a mysterious social media operation that is directly related to the unrest in Cuba. Right-wing operators in South America are said to have used bots, algorithms, and accounts recently created to amplify messages issued by the directors of the illicit campaign.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss President Biden's latest economic package. Congressional Democrats are preparing a $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending package that includes both safety net and infrastructure measures. The bill is said to be financed with tax increases on the wealthy and corporations.

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Yemen. President Biden has abandoned his campaign promise to end the Yemen conflict and is doubling down on backing Saudi Arabia and arming terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). His efforts seem to be failing, as the Houthis are regaining territory recently taken by the Saudi coalition.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com and host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Russia. As per their discussion at the Geneva summit, Presidents Putin and Biden seem to have agreed on a foundation to begin working on a joint cyberwarfare agreement of some kind. Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting that President Biden is threatening President Putin with massive retaliation for attacks that the US intelligence agencies have argued are coming from inside of Russia.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss climate legislation. A recent expose by the investigative journalism arm of Greenpeace is sparking cries for action, as fossil fuel lobbyists are recorded discussing their plans to fight climate change legislation. The lobbyists brag about speaking with Senator Joe Manchin's (D-WV) office weekly, and argue that they are looking out for their shareholders.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the apparent propaganda war that is being waged against citizens of Western nations by their own elected leadership and corporate media. Alex Rubenstein tells of a media offer he received that was rescinded when he crossed the line on corporate censorship. Also, Patrick Lawrence has penned an excellent article in which he discusses a myriad of examples of media misinformation and just plain falsehoods.

Tunde Osazua, coordinator of the Black Alliance for Peace Out of Africa Network, joins us to discuss Africa. Our guest comes on to discuss the new “Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act of 2021” legislation, which passed with bipartisan support. As many agree that a change of US policy is desperately needed in Africa, many observers see this legislation as nothing more than a change of sentiment.

Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss activist, author, and intellectual professor Cornel West, who has left Harvard University and penned an explosive letter in which he blasts the elite vine-covered university on a number of fronts. West cites "spiritual rot" and "deference to Palestinian preferences" being at the heart of his issues with the iconic institution.

*Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.