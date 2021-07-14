Register
14 July 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Europe Holds Anti-Iran Circus; Cuba Says US Mercenaries Stoking Unrest

    The Critical Hour
    A new Black Agenda Report article muses that bipartisan support for new legislation to specifically address domestic terrorism "comes despite no activities that are not now criminal that they believe ought to be."

    Niko House, political activist and independent journalist, joins us to discuss warmongers on the faux-left. Recent battles between alternative voices on YouTube have revealed the reality that some on the left in America have been co-opted by neo-liberal and neo-con elements in the US government and beyond. We discuss the background and the current situation in both media and government 

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Medical experts are worried as Covid cases are spiking in almost every state. Many wonder if the new Delta variant is at the heart of the problem. Also, there is significant discussion as to whether the mixing of vaccines is safe and effective.

    Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti has a long history of Western colonial intervention that has devastated the economy and caused great suffering. News that the US is considering sending troops is not viewed as good news by those who seek Haitian independence and revolutionary change in the beleaguered island nation.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Cuba. Cuba's Bruno Rodriguez is complaining that US mercenaries have worked to create a "systemic provocation" in the tiny island nation as part of an illegal regime-change operation. Also, Cuba's president argues that US sanctions are responsible for the shortages and economic hardships that are at the center of the social unrest.

    Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss South Africa. The conviction and jailing of former South African president Jacob Zuma for failing to address charges of corruption has sparked unrest in the African nation. The government has dispatched military forces to several provinces as the unrest appears to be spreading.

    James Carey, editor/Co-Owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Iran. A European event hosted by the political arm of an odd terrorist cult called the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK) has caused significant uproar. A number of American and European politicians made inflammatory statements about Iran as the event seemed to be aimed at negatively affecting the negotiations to bring the US back into compliance with the JCPOA.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Our guest joins us to discuss the media blackout of the recent news regarding a star witness against Julian Assange recanting his testimony as lies and innuendo. Also, Caitlyn Johnstone argues that the Assange case is about narrative control rather than national security.

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss US Middle East policy. Medea Benjamin and Nicholas Davies have penned an outstanding article in which they pose the question as to what the US will do in the region after the scaling down of troops from Afghanistan. They ask about America's other endless war, the crime scene of occupation in Iraq. 

    Iran, COVID-19, Bruno Rodriguez, Haiti, Julian Assange, MEK
