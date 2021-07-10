Haiti President Assassinated; US Military Nears Endgame in Afghanistan

Two US citizens were part of over a dozen people arrested in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and President Biden announced an August 31 end to the US mission in Afghanistan.

Tom Porter, writer and long-time activist, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, President Biden's announcement of the US military leaving their mission in Afghanistan by August 31, and the story announcing the would-be monarch of Iran to brief an umbrella organization for US Jewish groups.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 373,000, as job growth slows and the Dow drops nearly 260 points in a global sell-off as recovery fears resurface.

Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, and a former president of the National Lawyers Guild, joins us to discuss her article in Consortium News about the UN report that calls for reparations for victims of systematic racist police violence. According to Cohn, the UN high commissioner for human rights grounded her analysis in the "long-overdue need to confront the legacies of enslavement."

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the week's events. One story of note includes the report that the would-be monarch of Iran gave an off-the-record "special leadership briefing" on Thursday to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. This organization is an umbrella group for numerous pro-Israel organizations, and has received condemnations and questions from other pro-Israel and Iranian-American groups.

Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to talk about the Black Caucus PAC endorsing Nina Turner's opponent in a special Democratic primary for Ohio's 11th Congressional District next month. Also, the House Democrats launched Team Blue, a new PAC formed, according to the group's founders, to protect incumbents facing challenges.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com