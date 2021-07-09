Police Capture and Kill Assailants in the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Reuters reports that Haitian security forces apprehended more men today believed to have killed President Moïse at his home on Wednesday.

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. New reports indicate that the First Lady is still alive in a Miami hospital and more suspects involved in the attack have been apprehended.

Taylor Hudak, journalist and editor of Activism Munich, and co-founder of Action for Assange joins us to discuss the Assange case. The High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom agreed this week to hear the United States government's appeal in the extradition case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on "limited grounds." Assange's partner Stella Moris said that the High Court rejected the efforts of the US government to "second guess the magistrates' conclusions on medical and expert evidence."

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. President Joe Biden expressed increased concerns about coronavirus's Delta variant and said door-to-door visits and visits to places of worship will happen this summer in an attempt to reach Americans who have not yet been vaccinated.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, joins us to talk about this week's Anti-war.com article that declared Wednesday's New York Times article by David Sanger on Russian hackers to be a "big nothing-burger."

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, and Miko Peled, author and activist, come together to discuss Palestine. Palestinians, unable to reunite with their families, see no reward in ending the Israeli Citizenship Law.

Danny Sjursen, retired US Army Major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," joins us to talk about rocket attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq and the Katyusha's rockets that landed near the US embassy in Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone.

Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss a report that says the founder of Blackwater had a $10 billion plan to develop weapons and create a private army in Ukraine.

Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to talk about Venezuela and Latin America. He discusses an Orinoco Tribune article that analyzes the real role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Venezuela. The article makes the case that these NGOs focus their activity on the "strategic and political control of society, to what euphemistically in the United States is called regime change."

