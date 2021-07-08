Register
11:10 GMT08 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    President Jovenel Moise Assassinated at His Home, Wife Injured

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202107081083332595-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated-at-his-home-wife-injured/

    Haiti President Jovenel Moise was shot and killed after gunmen that included foreign elements attacked his home Wednesday at 1:00 am. His wife, First Lady Martine Moise, was seriously wounded.

    Kweku Lumumba, external relations coordinator for KOSSA and Green Party chair for Georgia, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. The attack occurred Wednesday at 1:00 am at the President's private residence. Prime Minister Claude Joseph called the killing an "odious, barbaric" act.

    Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to talk about the calls for Brazilian President Bolsonaro's impeachment. Protests over Bolsonaro's perceieved mishandling of the Covid crisis are now added to recent articles in UOL which detail Bolsonaro's past involvement in an alleged kickback scheme known there as 'rachadinha.' In this scenario, employees pay part of their salaries to their bosses.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the projected win of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as the victor of New York's Democratic mayoral primary. Adams has placed first in all counts since the June 22 primary, but his lead narrowed in the ensuing days. A new projection by the Associated Press was announced yesterday after updated results from absentee ballots were released.

    Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss the latest reports of Russian hacking. Recent reports quote the US Republican National Committee as denying that Russian hackers accessed data during a breach of a third-party provider last week. The RNC said an investigation by Microsoft found that no RNC data had been accessed from a hack of Synnex Corp, the third-party provider.

    KJ, Noh, writer and peace activist, joins us to talk about a Medium.com article by Ghazanfar Sultan. The article gives a Muslim's perspective on the Uyghur narrative. According to the author, the Uyghur narrative is "a case of literally unbelievable propaganda."

    Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations' plans to host Reza Pahlavi, the heir apparent to the last Shah of Iran for an "off the record, special leadership briefing" tomorrow. The move, by this umbrella group that represents various Jewish-American and pro-Israel organizations, brings questions and condemnations by both other pro-Israel groups and Iranian-American groups.

    Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to talk about economic warfare. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal says the Biden administration is planning to overhaul the use of broad-based sanctions. However, the new strategy will likely only affect certain sanctions programs, while leaving others, like those towards North Korea and Venezuela, unchanged.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, economic warfare, Russian hacking, Bolsonaro, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse