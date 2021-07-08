President Jovenel Moise Assassinated at His Home, Wife Injured

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was shot and killed after gunmen that included foreign elements attacked his home Wednesday at 1:00 am. His wife, First Lady Martine Moise, was seriously wounded.

Kweku Lumumba, external relations coordinator for KOSSA and Green Party chair for Georgia, joins us to discuss the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. The attack occurred Wednesday at 1:00 am at the President's private residence. Prime Minister Claude Joseph called the killing an "odious, barbaric" act.

Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to talk about the calls for Brazilian President Bolsonaro's impeachment. Protests over Bolsonaro's perceieved mishandling of the Covid crisis are now added to recent articles in UOL which detail Bolsonaro's past involvement in an alleged kickback scheme known there as 'rachadinha.' In this scenario, employees pay part of their salaries to their bosses.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the projected win of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as the victor of New York's Democratic mayoral primary. Adams has placed first in all counts since the June 22 primary, but his lead narrowed in the ensuing days. A new projection by the Associated Press was announced yesterday after updated results from absentee ballots were released.

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss the latest reports of Russian hacking. Recent reports quote the US Republican National Committee as denying that Russian hackers accessed data during a breach of a third-party provider last week. The RNC said an investigation by Microsoft found that no RNC data had been accessed from a hack of Synnex Corp, the third-party provider.

KJ, Noh, writer and peace activist, joins us to talk about a Medium.com article by Ghazanfar Sultan. The article gives a Muslim's perspective on the Uyghur narrative. According to the author, the Uyghur narrative is "a case of literally unbelievable propaganda."

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations' plans to host Reza Pahlavi, the heir apparent to the last Shah of Iran for an "off the record, special leadership briefing" tomorrow. The move, by this umbrella group that represents various Jewish-American and pro-Israel organizations, brings questions and condemnations by both other pro-Israel groups and Iranian-American groups.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to talk about economic warfare. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal says the Biden administration is planning to overhaul the use of broad-based sanctions. However, the new strategy will likely only affect certain sanctions programs, while leaving others, like those towards North Korea and Venezuela, unchanged.

