Notorious Warhawk Donald Rumsfeld Dies; Assange Case Disintegrates; China Helps Venezuela

China has announced that it will assist Venezuela with economic development directly in the face of US opposition.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88 after a career of advocating for militaristic policies. China has announced that it will assist Venezuela with economic development directly in the face of US opposition. Also, the US is experiencing major issues in withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. 364,000 people filed for unemployment last week in a sign that the economy is still reeling from the covid crisis. Also, we discuss the infrastructure bill and the foundations of neoliberal policies in America.

David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss the important legal cases from the week. Bill Cosby saw his charges vacated and walked out of jail after three years of incarceration. Also, the Trump organization is reeling as its CEO is facing significant charges related to taxes.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence, joins Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, to discuss US foreign policy. The Julian Assange case took a turn this week as the US government saw their principal witness reverse course and admit that his claims against Assange are lies. Also, we discuss the US claim of a "rules-based order" that neither has rules nor does it create order.

Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss important stories from the week. The Democratic Party is moving to stop a left-wing insurgency as they work to crush the campaign of Ohio candidate Nina Turner and launch a proxy war on "Medicare for All."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com