President Putin Takes Questions; MPs Ask for Assange Release; Dems Attack Nina Turner

In light of new evidence, Jeremy Corbyn and a number of other notable British politicians have met outside of Belmarsh prison to push for the release of Julian Assange.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.com and Counter Punch, joins us to talk about Julian Assange. As we approach the 50th birthday of Julian Assange, Jeremy Corbyn and a number of other British MPs gather outside of Belmarsh prison to demand his release. Also, the news that an unreliable con-artist was used as the principal witness shows that the case against Assange was manufactured for political purposes.

Kathy Kelly, an American peace activist, joins us to discuss Yemen. Relatives of people killed by drone strikes in Yemen have written to the UK Defence Secretary advising him that they have suffered tremendous losses including women and children. Also, the UK has sold over $50 billion in weapons to nations that it has slammed for human rights violations.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia. Vladimir Putin held his annual question and answer session in which he elaborated on a number of issues, including the US control of Ukraine, the UK Black Sea incident, and vaccinations. Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to push for a summit between the EU and Russia.

Carlos Castenada, immigration lawyer, and Oscar Chacon, co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, join us to discuss immigration. Immigration activists have slammed the latest Supreme Court ruling that immigrants can be held indefinitely without charges. Also, South Dakota is using funds from a GOP mega-donor to send national guard troops to the Mexican border.

Dan Kovalik, writer and human rights activist, joins us to discuss Venezuela. China has said that they will not stop supporting the Venezuelan people regardless of the United States' position on the issue. Also, the World People's Congress in Venezuela issued their final declaration.

Niko House, political activist and independent journalist, joins us to discuss Nina Turner. The establishment Democrats have created a political action committee called "team blue" in an effort to derail progressive challengers to mainstream incumbents. Also, powerful South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn has joined Hillary Clinton in endorsing Nina Turner's opponent.

KJ, Noh, writer and peace activist, joins us to talk about China. The fears that China will overcome the United States as the most powerful economy are eerily similar to comments made about Japan in the 1990s. Also, President Biden does not seem to have a coherent policy on North Korea.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to talk about Iran. US airstrikes on Shiite militias in Syria are blatantly unconstitutional, but Bruce Fein argues that "it will take much more than repealing AUMFs to stop the president from making unilateral decisions to wage war" in his article for Responsible Statecraft.

