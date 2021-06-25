Black Ops in the Black Sea; McAfee's Mysterious Death; Facebook Acting Shady on Fake Users

Facebook refuses to discuss whether they will adhere to their policies on fake users when the US government is the perpetrator of false and/or misleading information.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to talk about the incident in the Black Sea. A British ship breached Russian waters off the coast of Crimea and warning shots were fired. The UK diplomatic representative was addressed by the Russian government and admonished for the naval confrontation. Craig Murray argues that the move was a reckless provocation by the British government.

Shane Stranahan, co-host of Faultlines, joins us to discuss the death of tech mogul John McAfee. Mcafee was found dead in a Spanish prison cell under questionable circumstances. He had previously warned that if he died it would not be suicide. Also, Edward Snowden argues that after the untimely demise of both McAfee and Epstein, Julian Assange could be next.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to talk about the New York primaries. A Democratic socialist candidate beat a four-term incumbent in the mayoral race for the Buffalo City government leadership. Also, the US Navy counter-terrorism training guide says that socialists are terrorists and puts them in the same category as neo-nazis.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer action4Assange, joins us to talk about Facebook. A recent Newsweek article revealed that the Pentagon has a 60,000 person army working on both domestic and foreign projects which include online manipulation of information. When asked if they would hold US government actors to the same standards as foreign actors, Facebook representatives refused to answer.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is in the news again as his father's credit card has been tied to his payment for female escort services. Also, President Obama's ethics director is speaking out as Biden sells his artwork to anonymous buyers for up to a half-million dollars.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Nord Stream 2. Ukraine's national gas company has hired a lobbying firm owned by an Atlantic Council senior fellow to lobby against Nord Stream 2. Also, AP news reports that the pipeline project has been a significant strain on relations between the US and Germany.

Obi Egbuna, activist, and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Cuba. 184 nations voted against continuing the brutal US blockade on Cuba as only the US and Israel supported the continuance of the measures. Critics argued that a blockade is a form of biological warfare as it has prevented the tiny island nation from working to stop the spread of the pandemic.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to talk about Iran. The US is disputing Iran's claim that a deal to lift major sanctions has been struck. Also, the Israeli defense chief has been meeting with US officials as they work on rejoining the JCPOA in what seems to be an omen of certain demise for the diplomatic project.

