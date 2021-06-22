Register
08:35 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Iran Elects Conservative President; More Russia Sanctions; EU Leaders Cold to US Anti-China Push

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202106221083204745-iran-elects-conservative-president-more-russia-sanctions-eu-leaders-cold-to-us-anti-china-push/

    Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, is known as a conservative hardliner with close ties to the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader.

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, is known as a conservative hardliner with close ties to the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader. Described by outside observers as a hardliner, Raisi has already stated that he does not intend to sign off on a nuclear deal unless it serves the interests of Iran.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. An enlightening Washington Post article featured a picture of newspaper owner Jeff Bezos and argues that it is wrong to raise taxes on billionaires. Also, Robert Reich argues that the US's biggest enemy is not China, but the drift towards proto-fascism. Reich also explores the US history of blaming outside entities for our own shortcomings. 

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to talk about Russia. The US is preparing another list of sanctions against Russia, this time regarding a convicted embezzler named Alexei Navalny. Also, US civil rights observers are arguing that the focus on Navalny should be ditched and refocused on the many people who are languishing in prison in the US for minor drug crimes. Currently, a Louisiana father of seven is serving over 13 years in jail for approximately one gram of marijuana. 

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss his latest article about US-Russia relations. Ray argues that President Biden's foreign policy team is woefully misinformed in their quest to break the strategic partnership between Russia and China. Also, Ray discusses President Putin's comment regarding lightning flashes of trust between him and the US president. 

    William J. Astore, retired lieutenant USAF colonel and a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, joins us to discuss his latest article. Lieutenant Astore discusses the myriad of military failures experienced by the United States over the last several decades, and warns that a continuance of the current foreign policy track will guarantee similar outcomes in future endeavors.

    KJ, Noh, writer and peace activist, joins us to discuss China. Armin Laschet, the current frontrunner to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has stated that he opposes a cold war against China. Mr. Laschet also called for western states to cool tensions with Russia, insisting they must “establish a sensible relationship” with Moscow.

    Danny Shaw, professor of Latin studies, joins us to discuss Venezuela. President Biden has rejected calls for stopping the draconian sanctions against Venezuela. Also, a bilateral meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza Montserrat, and his counterpart from the Russian Federation, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. Quincy Institute president Andrew Bacevich's new book, "After the Apocalypse,'' argues that the US needs to make several radical foreign policy changes, starting with ending all involvement with NATO. Also, Jeremy Kuzmarov argues that President Biden's current foreign policy plans to increase military spending in NATO will increase the odds of war. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Armin Laschet, G7, China, Russia, US sanctions on Venezuela, Venezuela, Ebrahim Raisi, NATO, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse